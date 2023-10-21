HT Auto
Tata Motors launched the facelifted iteration Safari SUV in India just a few days ago, which comes with a wide range of updates. The flagship Tata SUV comes not only with an array of design changes but gets a completely revamped interior thanks to a new design layout and fresh features propelled by advanced technologies. The SUV comes following the same design philosophy as its siblings Harrier and Nexon.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM
Tata Safari facelift vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Jeep Meridian
The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of updates on the design and feature front, re-energising its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.
The new Tata Safari SUV facelift has been launched at a price range of 16.19 lakh and 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been launched alongside the updated Tata Harrier SUV facelift. With the host of updates on the design and feature front, the automaker has tried to re-energise the new Safari SUV against its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.

Watch: 2023 Tata Safari review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

Here is a price comparison between the Tata Safari facelift, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.

Also Read : Tata Harrier facelift vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Jeep Compass: Price comparison

Tata Safari SUV facelift vs competitors: Price comparison

Tata Safari facelift comes priced between 16.19 lakh and 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Alcazar is available at a price range of 16.78 lakh and 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV700 is available at a pricing range of 14.03 lakh and 26.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelPrice range (ex-showroom)
Tata Safari facelift 16.19 lakh - 25.49 lakh
Mahindra XUV700 14.03 lakh - 26.57 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar 16.78 lakh - 21.24 lakh
MG Hector Plus 17.50 lakh - 22.43 lakh
Jeep Meridian 33.40 lakh - 36.77 lakh

On the other hand, the MG Hector Plus comes priced between 17.50 lakh and 22.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Jeep Meridian is available at a pricing range of 33.40 lakh and 36.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV700 SUV among all these SUVs comes with the lowest base price, which is lower than the Tata Safari facelift as well, while the Jeep Meridian comes with the highest base price. When it comes to the top-end trim, the Jeep Meridian is the priciest SUV of all.

