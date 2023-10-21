Tata Motors launched the facelifted iteration Safari SUV in India just a few days ago, which comes with a wide range of updates. The flagship Tata SUV comes not only with an array of design changes but gets a completely revamped interior thanks to a new design layout and fresh features propelled by advanced technologies. The SUV comes following the same design philosophy as its siblings Harrier and Nexon.

The new Tata Safari SUV facelift has been launched at a price range of ₹16.19 lakh and ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been launched alongside the updated Tata Harrier SUV facelift. With the host of updates on the design and feature front, the automaker has tried to re-energise the new Safari SUV against its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.

Here is a price comparison between the Tata Safari facelift, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.

Tata Safari SUV facelift vs competitors: Price comparison

Tata Safari facelift comes priced between ₹16.19 lakh and ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Alcazar is available at a price range of ₹16.78 lakh and ₹21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV700 is available at a pricing range of ₹14.03 lakh and ₹26.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Price range (ex-showroom) Tata Safari facelift ₹ 16.19 lakh - ₹ 25.49 lakh Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 14.03 lakh - ₹ 26.57 lakh Hyundai Alcazar ₹ 16.78 lakh - ₹ 21.24 lakh MG Hector Plus ₹ 17.50 lakh - ₹ 22.43 lakh Jeep Meridian ₹ 33.40 lakh - ₹ 36.77 lakh

On the other hand, the MG Hector Plus comes priced between ₹17.50 lakh and ₹22.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Jeep Meridian is available at a pricing range of ₹33.40 lakh and ₹36.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV700 SUV among all these SUVs comes with the lowest base price, which is lower than the Tata Safari facelift as well, while the Jeep Meridian comes with the highest base price. When it comes to the top-end trim, the Jeep Meridian is the priciest SUV of all.

