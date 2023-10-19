HT Auto
Tata Harrier facelift vs competitors: Price comparison

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier facelift in India alongside its sibling Safari facelift. The all-new Harrier facelift comes priced between 15.49 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides carrying a completely redesigned front profile and some significant updates across the exterior, the updated SUV also comes with loads of new features and an updated design inside the cabin.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM
Tata Harrier facelift vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Jeep Compass
The Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes closely priced against its rivals.
Tata Motors has been aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian passenger vehicle market and to achieve that target, it is focusing on the SUV segment, where demands have been rising fast over the last few years. The automaker has tasted pretty good success with its range of SUVs like Nexon, Punch, Safari and Harrier over the last few years. With the updated versions of the Harrier and Safari that come on the heels of the Nexon facelift, Tata Motors aims to ramp up the game in this segment.

Watch: Tata Harrier facelift SUV: First impressions

The Tata Harrier facelift comes with a heavily redesigned front profile and significant changes at the side and rear profile at the exterior. The interior of the new Harrier too has received massive updates including a wide range of fresh features driven by advanced technologies that make the car premium and appealing. Its trim levels too have been revised from the pre-facelift version.

The Tata Harrier SUV competes with rivals such as Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700 and Jeep Compass. Here is a price comparison between these SUVs.

ModelPrice range (ex-showroom)
Tata Harrier 15.49 lakh and 24.49 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar 16.78 lakh and 21.24 lakh
Mahindra XUV700 14.03 lakh and 26.57 lakh
MG Hector 14.73 lakh and 21.73 lakh
Jeep Compass 20.49 lakh and 32.07 lakh

Tata Harrier facelift vs competitors: Price

Tata Harrier comes priced between 15.49 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Alcazar is available at a price range of 16.78 lakh and 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV700 is available at a pricing range of 14.03 lakh and 26.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the MG Hector comes priced between 14.73 lakh and 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Jeep Compass is available at a pricing range of 20.49 lakh and 32.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

This shows that only Mahindra XUV700 is available at a lower base price compared to the Tata Harrier SUV facelift, while the top-end variant of the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector are priced lower than the top variant of the Tata Harrier.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST

