2024 Renault Duster fully revealed ahead of global debut. What has changed?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 29, 2023

Renault's UK partner Dacia will formally introduce the 2024 Duster SUV today

The new Duster SUV comes with a more rugged appearance with tweaked grille and bumper

It will now be offered with a Y-shaped LED headlight unit and LED DRLs placed on the grille

The bumper is now chunkier with circular fog lamps placed inside. It also gets vertical air intakes

At the sides, the new Duster will come with new set of alloy wheels and large square wheel arches

It also gets functional roof rails, wrap-around Y-shaped LED teaillights among other changes

The interior of the new Duster has also been updated with a dual-tone theme and other features

These include a new floating touchscreen, digital driver display, wireless charging and more

Under the hood, the 2024 Duster will come with three petrol engine options with hybrrid powertrain choices

The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol will be the most powerful engine option in the new Duster SUV
