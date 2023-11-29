Renault's UK partner Dacia will formally introduce the 2024 Duster SUV today
The new Duster SUV comes with a more rugged appearance with tweaked grille and bumper
It will now be offered with a Y-shaped LED headlight unit and LED DRLs placed on the grille
The bumper is now chunkier with circular fog lamps placed inside. It also gets vertical air intakes
At the sides, the new Duster will come with new set of alloy wheels and large square wheel arches
It also gets functional roof rails, wrap-around Y-shaped LED teaillights among other changes
The interior of the new Duster has also been updated with a dual-tone theme and other features
These include a new floating touchscreen, digital driver display, wireless charging and more
Under the hood, the 2024 Duster will come with three petrol engine options with hybrrid powertrain choices
The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol will be the most powerful engine option in the new Duster SUV