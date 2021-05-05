French carmaker Renault has increased the prices of its subcompact SUV Kiger that was launched in February this year. The SUV, which is currently the most affordable in India, has seen a hike of up to ₹33,000 within three months of its launch.

Though Renault has not officially given any reason behind the hike, it is likely that the global chip crisis could be one of the reasons behind its decision.

Renault Kiger SUV was launched in India in February this year at a starting price of ₹5.45 lakh. While the price of the base variants RXE Energy MT and RXE Energy MT Dual Tone remain same at ₹5.45 lakh and ₹5.65 lakh respectively, the price of most other variants have seen an increase ranging between ₹3,000 and ₹33,000.





The smallest hikes have been for the top-end variants like RXT X-Tronic CVT Dual Tone and RXZ X-Tronic CVT Dual Tone Kigers. The revised price for these variants now stand at ₹8.80 lakh and ₹9.75 lakh respectively. Earlier, the price of Kiger SUVs topped at ₹9.72 lakh.

The RXT Turbo MT Dual Tone variant of the Kiger SUV has seen the biggest price hike of ₹33,000. The new price now stands at ₹8.10 lakh instead of ₹7.77 lakh earlier.

The price of RXT X-Tronic CVT and RXZ X-Tronic CVT variants of the Kiger SUV have also remained unchanged at ₹8.60 lakh and ₹9.55 lakh respectively.

Renault had launched Kiger in India to make the competition in an already fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV segment in India a little more intense. Launched at a starting price of just ₹5.45 lakh, lesser than even some of the smaller cars available in India, it promised to rage a price war in its segment.

The Renault Kiger SUV comes with two petrol engine options, including a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor. Both engines are mated with three types of transmission choices, ranging between a five-speed manual, AT and CVT.

The 2021 Kiger competes with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment.