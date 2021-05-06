Renault is gearing up to launch its first electric SUV Megane-e early next year. Before that Renault gave the first glimpse of the production version of the electric SUV. The fully electric compact Megane-e was first showcased as a concept towards the end of last year.

During a digital press conference on Thursday, Renault said that the Megane-e will be one of the first electric vehicles out of the French auto giant's stable to achieve the target of launching 24 new models by 2025.

The first teaser picture released by the carmaker shows the name of the model and a glimpse of the taillights which remains similar to the one on the pre-production version. The badging at the rear with the name of the car also has a golden "E". It also show s Renault's new logo at the centre, flanked by LED light strips running across the width of the car.

The Megane-e will be Renault's first vehicle based on the new CMF-EV platform. This is the same platform on which the Nissan Ariya is already based and which was developed for all new electric models of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. With the model, the French are targeting the Volkswagen ID.4.

The Renault Megane electric is likely to be of the same size of Captur which is slightly longer than four metres.

Renault's Design director Gilles Vidal also gave an overview of the dashboard inside the SUV. It will get L-shaped screens, forming a continuity between the digital instrumentation and the central console. The Megane-e will also be the first Renault car to feature a new infotainment system based on Google services.

The Renault Megane-e is likely to have an electric motor developing about 217 hp of power and peak torque of 300 Nm. Renault claims it can do zero to 100 kmph in less than 8 seconds. This unit will be powered by a 60 kWh battery which will provide approximately 450 km of range on single charge.



