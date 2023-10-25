Tata Safari facelift vs rivals: Specification comparison

HT Auto
Tata Motors launched the revamped Safari SUV in India a few days ago. The updated Safari SUV comes with a host of updates on design and feature front. However, the SUV remains almost the same on the mechanical front. It has been launched alongside the Tata Harrier facelift and with the updated iterations of both these cars, the homegrown automaker is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the bulging Indian SUV market.

| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM
The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of updates on the design and feature front, re-energising its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.
The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of updates on the design and feature front, re-energising its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.

While the updated Tata Safari comes promising a more appealing proposition for potential buyers, it faces tough competition from rivals. The Safari facelift has re-energised its competition with rivals such as MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian. Let's see how the all-new Tata Safari facelift stacks up against its competitors on the specification front.

Since the Tata Safari facelift is available with a diesel engine only, this specification comparison focuses on the diesel variants of the competitors.

Tata Safari facelift vs rivals: Specification

The Tata Safari facelift is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine that used to work in the pre-facelift model. However, the engine has been upgraded to comply with the BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. This engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. Also, this powerplant churns out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm maximum torque.

Among the rivals, the MG Hector Plus is on par with the Tata Safari. The MG SUV gets power from a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is available with the option of a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. Power and torque output figures too are the same as the Safari facelift. The Hyundai Alcazar is the least potent with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is available with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options. The Alcazar generates 115 bhp peak power and 250 Nm maximum torque.

The Mahindra XUV700 is the most potent among all these SUVs. Powering this SUV is a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 182 bhp peak power and 450 Nm maximum torque. This engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well.

