Rural markets contributed over 37% to Renault India’s sales in 2022

Renault India has announced that the rural market contributed over 37 per cent to its overall sales in 2022, up from just seven per cent in 2019. The uptick in volumes came as a result of customer-centric initiatives carried out by the automaker over the last three years, which helped the brand establish a stronger presence in Tier II and III markets.

Renault India says it began its journey to expand in rural markets in 2019 under ‘Project Vistaar’. Under the special initiative, Renault expanded its rural network infrastructure with low-cost formats for showrooms. The automaker also recruited, trained and deployed over 500 specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE) in these showrooms. Furthermore, the automaker organised Grameen Mahotsavs in over 200 villages, while also adopting a first-of-its-kind Digital Grameen Mohatsav, taking the experience to a virtual platform.

Renault also became the first carmaker to join hands with the CSC Grameen e-store in early 2021, improving access to its portfolio in the region. The company says it trained a network of over four lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) with respect to addressing customer problems, handling queries, as well as delivering last-mile e-governance services. The automaker commissioned 400 Renault Bookings Centres via CSC, allowing customers to book the vehicle of choice within their respective locality.

Renault's focus on the rural market was backed by several customer-centric initiatives

Renault kalso started Rural Float, which aims to provide a vehicle ownership experience in rural areas, which enables potential customers to touch and feel the cars in areas closer to their neighbourhood. The automaker says it has engaged over 25,000 customers in more than 500 towns across 15 states. In addition to this, it has begun Workshop on Wheels (WOW) and Workshop on Wheels-Lite initiatives, which bring doorstep car servicing to remote areas.

Renault is counting on its initiatives for customers in the rural markets to drive volumes going forward. The automaker says it has “created a strong connect and presence in rural areas" through its initiatives, which help customers associate themselves more closely with the brand.

