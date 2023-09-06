Renault India's new community program offers loyalty rewards, cash benefits

Renault India has launched an initiative to bring together its customers under one umbrella, called ‘Renault Le Club’. Under this community program, the company aims to help owners connect with each other as well as avail to some benefits and loyalty rewards. It hopes to take the ownership journey for customers beyond the traditional route and create a stronger bond with them.

Under this program, customers and their family members can avail loyalty rewards and extra cash benefits worth up to ₹20,000 for every repeat or additional Renault purchase. They can also choose from a range of maintenance packages such as three-year warranty, three-year roadside assistance, and a three-year AMC package.

The club will also have a referral program that will encourage current Renault customers to refer friends and family to become a Renault customer. The referrer will be offered benefits on every successful referral, making it a rewarding experience for both the parties.

The Renault Le Club program will also act as a platform for customers to connect with each other through organized drives. These adventures will also give an opportunity to community members to contribute to social causes through different Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The introduction of the community program is a step by Renault towards ensuring more engagement with customers and building a larger family. “Renault Le Club reflects our commitment to creating not only a product but a community-driven program. It showcases our dedication to enhancing the Renault ownership experience, celebrating our customers' loyalty, and encouraging them to be ambassadors of the Renault brand," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Renault India Private Limited (RIPL).

The brand currently offers three models in the country - Kwid, Kiger and Triber. It plans to launch newer models going forward, including electric vehicles.

