Renault starts exporting 'Made in India' Kiger SUV to this foreign market

Renault India on Monday informed it has started exporting Kiger SUV models which are developed and manufactured in the country to the South African market. The company already started exporting Kiger to Nepal last month and has been exporting the Triber MPV to South Africa with the first batch being dispatched back in December of 2019.

Kiger was launched in the sub-compact SUV segment in India earlier this year and has the potential to be counted among the favourites in emerging markets across the world. And while it is specifically designed for the Indian customer, Venkatram Mmillapalle, Country CEO and MD at Renault India Operations feels the vehicle has the appeal to cater to a wider audience. "market.The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa today and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and world class manufacturing capabilities," he said. "Renault’s diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well- received by the people of South Africa. Kiger will further bolster our existing portfolio in the country."

In India, Kiger has a long list of rivals to compete against. It includes Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, among others. But what seeks to set this car apart from its rivals is (also) its more coupe-ish silhoutte.

Renault Kiger's design is highlighted by its horizontally stacked headlamps above the front bumper and sleek LED DRLs. The signature front grille seems to have a borrowed styling from the popular Kwid entry-level crosshatch. The ground clearance of the Kiger is 205 mm.

On the inside, Kiger comes with back-lit steering wheel controls, eight-inch infotainment screen and a seven-inch TFT cluster which is reconfigurable for colours and widgets. Kiger also features a PM2.5 Clean Air Filter.

Renault is increasing its reach in India following the launch of Kiger. Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints in India.