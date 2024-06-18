Renault India slashes car prices by up to 45,000 across lineup. Know more

Renault India has announced that it is offering discounts across its entire lineup in the country in June 2024. In order to boost the company’s sales, the French carmaker is offering cash discount benefits, along with exchange and loyalty benefits for the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. On top of that, Renault claims to provide additional referral, corporate, and loyalty benefits.

Among other carmakers, Renault India has faced losses in the months prior. According to the carmaker’s monthly sales report for April 2024, sales in India had dipped to 3,707 units. This was a 14.2 per cent decrease from 4,323 in the same month last year. At the same time, Renault’s market share in the subcontinent was down by 0.2 per cent from the same period last year. Renault’s overall sales from the beginning of FY2024 till the end of April had decreased by 3,498 units, which was an 18.1 per cent decrease from the same period last year.

Renault’s performance in May is expected to hover around similar levels although no official sales statement has been published. In order to maintain and improve sales margins, the carmaker is offering benefits till the end of June. Renault said that each customer can avail corporate discount worth up to ₹8,000. Farmers or Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members can avail up to ₹4,000 as part of Renault’s rural offer which is subject to the availability of required documents. Here’s a look at the benefits and discounts being offered:

Renault Kiger: Advantages upto ₹ 40,000

The Renault Kiger will come with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000, which includes loyalty discounts, exchange and cash benefits.

The Renault Kiger will come with cash benefits of up to ₹15,000 as well as exchange benefits of up to the same amount. There is an additional loyalty cash benefit of up to ₹10,000, and all benefits amount to ₹40,000 in total. The Renault Kiger starts from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and features two engine options which include a 72 bhp naturally-aspirated unit and a 100 bhp turbo-petrol option. The car comes with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Renault Triber: Advantages up to ₹ 45,000

Renault Triber will receive a total discount of up to ₹ 45,000 which includes ₹ 20,000 in cash benefits.

The Renault Triber is getting cash benefits of up to ₹20,000 and an exchange benefit of up to ₹15,000. Just like the Kiger, the Triber will also get a ₹10,000 cash discount for loyal customers. The Triber starts from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as well and features the same naturally-aspirated engine from the Kiger.

Renault Kwid: Advantages up to ₹ 40,000

The Renault Kwid starts at ₹ 4.70 lakh and will receive the same cash discount as that of the Renaut Kiger.

The budget Kwid hatchback is getting the same benefits as that of the Kiger with cash and exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000 each. Along with the loyalty benefit, it all amounts to ₹40,000. The Renault Kwid starts from ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces an output of 68 bhp and the customer gets to choose between a manual or an automatic.

