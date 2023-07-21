2023 Kia Seltos SUV: Five of the biggest updates revealed

The new Kia Seltos has landed on Indian shores, complete with a trunkload of updates. Here's taking a look at five of the biggest highlights...
5 - A bigger grille on the face, complete with new DRL design
4 - An all-new LED tail light design, complete with a stretched LED bar on the boot door
3 - The infotainment and driver display screens have been merged under one single housing
2 - Seltos now gets ADAS Level 2 technology
1 - A 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor makes its way under the hood. There is 158 bhp and 260 Nm of torque
The Seltos was first launched in India in 2019 and now renews its rivalry against the likes of Creta, Grand Vitara, Harrier, Taigun, Kushaq, Hector and many more