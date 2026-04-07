Renault Kwid in your garage? Key genuine accessories to explore

Renault Kwid is the smallest and most affordable car from the French auto giant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Despite the immense pressure on the small car segment owing to the ever-increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers, the Kwid has been in business in the country for quite some time. The Renault Kwid directly competes with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 , Maruti Suzuki S-Presso , etc.

Renault offers a wide range accessories for the Kwid, which can give the small hatchback an appealing visual appearance, as well as enhance its functionality.

The Renault Kwid is a perfect small car for regular city commuting purposes, thanks to its compact dimensions and practicality. The features on offer inside the cabin of the Renault Kwid enhance its appeal to customers. The Renault Kwid is available in variants like Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Climber. The Renault Kwid comes priced between ₹4.30 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the trims selected.

Renault offers a wide range of accessories for the Kwid hatchback, which can ramp up its appeal, as well as functionality. If you have been owning a Renault Kwid or are planning to buy one soon, and are wondering about the genuine accessories for this hatchback, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Renault Kwid: Genuine accessories you can buy

Renault Kwid: Genuine accessories you can buy Exterior Interior Electrical Alloy wheel 3D mat Illuminated scuff plate Front grille chrome insert Steering wheel cover Puddle lamp Body side cladding Seat covers ORVM blinker rear bumper chrome strip Front parking sensors Bumper chrome garnish Under body light Roof rails

Renault offers a plethora of accessories for the Renault Kwid, which can be divided into three segments: exterior, interior, and electrical. These genuine accessories are designed to enhance the visual appearance and functionality of the hatchback. Also, some of the accessories are meant to ramp up the comfort and convenience level of the occupants. These accessories can be purchased from the authorised Renault dealerships.

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