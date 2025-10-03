HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Renault Kwid Ev Spotted Testing In India: Expected Range, Power, Features, And More

New Renault spotted testing in India: Is this the Kwid EV?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2025, 16:03 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The Renault Kwid EV was spotted testing in India, featuring a refreshed design, updated interiors, tech upgrades, and an expected range of over 300 km.

Renault Kwid EV
The Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing in India and comes with a design refresh and updated interiors (@weguide.auto/Instagram)
Renault Kwid EV
The Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing in India and comes with a design refresh and updated interiors
Get Launch Updates on
Renault Kwid EV arrow icon
Notify me

Renault is yet to enter the mass-market EV space in India despite years of operations in the country. While the French automaker has been launching updates to the rest of its portfolio, its plans for an electric Kwid never materialised. However, we may not have to wait any longer, as a near-production version of the Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing in Chennai. The latest test mule also brings a complete design refresh to the hatchback while carrying over signature details.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Renault Kwid EV will be based on the Dacia Spring EV, and is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Romanian electric hatchback. As such, both will likely offer the same specifications and features, with key design elements to set them apart.

Renault Kwid EV: Expected spec-sheet breakdown

CategoryDetails
DesignLED DRLs, projector headlamps, closed grille, body cladding, roof spoiler, Y-shaped taillights
InteriorLeatherette seats, height-adjustable driver seat, climate control, rear centre armrest
FeaturesDigital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment with updated UI, Level-1 ADAS (TBC)
Motor33 kW (45 bhp) / 48 kW (65 bhp)
Battery & Range26.8 kWh, up to 304 km
PlatformDacia Spring EV-based

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 20.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Renault Kwid EV: Design details

The test mule, as seen in the spy shots, is missing an exhaust system, confirming its EV status. It features a redesigned front fascia with sleek LED DRLs and halogen projector headlamps fitted below. The grille, in typical EV fashion, brings a closed-off design and is decked out with the new Renault logo. The side profile has largely been retained from the current-gen ICE-powered Kwid, and features similar bodywork, including squared-off wheel arches with body cladding, traditional door flaps, steel wheels, and the same beltline.

The Kwid EV’s rear end is less pronounced than the ICE model, while gaining a roof spoiler. It further features new taillights with the same Y-shaped motifs, a redesigned bumper, and a rear window wiper.

Also Read : Hyundai Verna facelift spied testing in India ahead of 2026 market launch

Renault Kwid EV: Interior and tech

Renault Kwid EV
The Kwid EV is a rebadged Dacia Spring EV, with both sharing most of their specifications and features (Dacia)
Renault Kwid EV
The Kwid EV is a rebadged Dacia Spring EV, with both sharing most of their specifications and features (Dacia)

The more radical changes to the Kwid, apart from going green, take place inside the cabin, which brings a new interior layout. The driver gets treated to a new steering wheel as well as a large digital instrument cluster. The spy shots further reveal that the Kwid EV gets a new, large touchscreen infotainment, featuring a fresh UI theme.

Among other expected features are a height-adjustable driver’s seat, leatherette upholstery, climate control, and rear centre armrest. The Spring EV does feature Level-1 ADAS, but it remains to be seen whether the suite will make it to the India-spec model.

Renault Kwid EV: Battery, power, and range

The Kwid EV is expected to carry over the same credentials as the Dacia Spring EV, offering two electric motor variants: 45 bhp (33 kW) and 65 hp (48 kW). Both will derive power from a 26.8 kWh battery pack, enabling a maximum range of up to 304 km on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2025, 16:03 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicles ev Renault Renault Kwid Renault Kwid EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.