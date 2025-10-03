New Renault spotted testing in India: Is this the Kwid EV?

Renault is yet to enter the mass-market EV space in India despite years of operations in the country. While the French automaker has been launching updates to the rest of its portfolio, its plans for an electric Kwid never materialised. However, we may not have to wait any longer, as a near-production version of the Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing in Chennai. The latest test mule also brings a complete design refresh to the hatchback while carrying over signature details.

The Renault Kwid EV will be based on the Dacia Spring EV, and is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Romanian electric hatchback. As such, both will likely offer the same specifications and features, with key design elements to set them apart.

Renault Kwid EV: Expected spec-sheet breakdown Category Details Design LED DRLs, projector headlamps, closed grille, body cladding, roof spoiler, Y-shaped taillights Interior Leatherette seats, height-adjustable driver seat, climate control, rear centre armrest Features Digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment with updated UI, Level-1 ADAS (TBC) Motor 33 kW (45 bhp) / 48 kW (65 bhp) Battery & Range 26.8 kWh, up to 304 km Platform Dacia Spring EV-based

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Renault Kwid EV ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kardian 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹ 20.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Renault Kwid EV: Design details

The test mule, as seen in the spy shots, is missing an exhaust system, confirming its EV status. It features a redesigned front fascia with sleek LED DRLs and halogen projector headlamps fitted below. The grille, in typical EV fashion, brings a closed-off design and is decked out with the new Renault logo. The side profile has largely been retained from the current-gen ICE-powered Kwid, and features similar bodywork, including squared-off wheel arches with body cladding, traditional door flaps, steel wheels, and the same beltline.

The Kwid EV’s rear end is less pronounced than the ICE model, while gaining a roof spoiler. It further features new taillights with the same Y-shaped motifs, a redesigned bumper, and a rear window wiper.

Also Read : Hyundai Verna facelift spied testing in India ahead of 2026 market launch

Renault Kwid EV: Interior and tech

The Kwid EV is a rebadged Dacia Spring EV, with both sharing most of their specifications and features (Dacia)

The more radical changes to the Kwid, apart from going green, take place inside the cabin, which brings a new interior layout. The driver gets treated to a new steering wheel as well as a large digital instrument cluster. The spy shots further reveal that the Kwid EV gets a new, large touchscreen infotainment, featuring a fresh UI theme.

Among other expected features are a height-adjustable driver’s seat, leatherette upholstery, climate control, and rear centre armrest. The Spring EV does feature Level-1 ADAS, but it remains to be seen whether the suite will make it to the India-spec model.

Renault Kwid EV: Battery, power, and range

The Kwid EV is expected to carry over the same credentials as the Dacia Spring EV, offering two electric motor variants: 45 bhp (33 kW) and 65 hp (48 kW). Both will derive power from a 26.8 kWh battery pack, enabling a maximum range of up to 304 km on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: