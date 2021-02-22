Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Cousins in arms, rivals on road

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the two latest challengers in the sub-compact SUV space, one that has a number of established players already vying for attention. The sub-four-meter SUV space has a plethora of options and has been seen favourably by Indian customers for some time now. Little wonder then that even car makers who previously had nothing to show in this segment have now concentrated efforts here.

The Kiger and Magnite are both coming out of Renault-Nissan's Alliance plant in Oragadam near Chennai. And while Magnite has been regarded as a do-or-die product for Nissan in the country, Kiger is looking at building from the success that the likes of Triber and Kwid enjoy.

Price structure:

The main selling point of both vehicles is the price point at which they are offered in the market. Magnite had had an introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom) when it was driven in on December 2 of last year. Since then, the price of the entry-level Magnite has been revised to ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom). The top-end goes all the way to ₹9.59 lakh (ex showroom).

Kiger is the newest in the segment and has been launched at ₹5.45 lakh (ex showroom) which makes it marginally cheaper than Magnite and therefore, the most affordable sub-compact SUV. The top-of-the-line RXZ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT has a price tag of ₹9.55 lakh (ex showroom). There may not be much to separate the two in terms of pricing but although extremely marginal, Kiger has an advantage over the Magnite.

Variants, engine options and transmission choices:

Magnite is offered in five variants - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium O. There are two petrol engines on offer - a 1.0L motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. The turbo engine is offered in all except the base variant. It is also offered with a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT transmission option.

Kiger on the other hand is made available in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. It too gets two petrol engine options with a 1.0L naturally-aspirated motor and a 1.0L turbocharged engine. In terms of transmission choices, there is the addition of the AT, apart from what is also offered on the Magnite.

Both Kiger and Magnite have no diesel engines on offer.

Optional extra:

Nissan has made an optional Tech Pack available to customers which puts in features such as wireless phone charging, ambient lights, air purifier and more inside the Magnite.

Kiger is made available with five accessory packs - Attractive, Essential, SUV, Smart and Smart+ which, apart from features, adds several highlights like chrome, mud flaps, decals and more, depending on the pack selected.

Dimensions:

Magnite is microscopically taller than Kiger and is also wider but is shorter. Both cars have an identical wheelbase and 16-inch tyres.

Dimensions Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Length (mm) 3994 3991 Width (mm) 1758 1750 Height (mm) 1572 1600 Wheelbase (mm) 2500 2500 Ground clearance (mm) 205 205

Colour choices:

Magnite is offered by Nissan in eight colour options. This includes five single-tone and three dual-tone.

Kiger gets six colour options and all variants of the vehicle can also be had with a dual-tone colour choice.