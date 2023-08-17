Ranbir Kapoor buys new Range Rover SUV. Check how much it costs

Bollywood actor was recently seen driving in a swanky new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai
The new lusury SUV, wrapped in garlands, is the fifth generation Range Rover SUV launched last year
Available in three broad variants, the Range Rover SUV prices start from ₹2.38 crore (ex-showroom)
Thr price of the SUV goes up to ₹3.43 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant
The SUV is is based on MLA-Flex platform which offers fully independent air suspension system
It also offers all-wheel steering which helps to move all tyres when moving out of a tight spot
The SUV is offered with several engine options, including the most powerful 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
The engine can churn out 523 bhp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque
The opulent interior of the SUV offers 13.1-inch curved floating touchscreen and 13.7-inch digital driver display
Rear passengers also get a 11.4-inch entertainment screen and 1600W sound system embedded in the headrest
The rear screens can be controlled by a separate 8-inch tablet which also offers massage control for seats