Renault Duster SUV interiors revealed ahead of official debut today

The new generation Duster SUV, manufactured by Renault's UK-based subsidiary Dacia, is all set to make global debut today (November 29) at an event in Portugal. After a recent teaser video revealed details about the exterior of the upcoming SUV, images of the interior of new Duster have also been revealed ahead of the unveiling. The images were leaked early this morning, giving a better idea about how the new Duster has transformed into a bolder, bigger version of its predecessor with updated features inside.

The 2024 Duster will be the third generation version of the SUV. Sold in European countries under the Dacia brand, Duster has been a household name in India when the French auto giant Renault launched it for the first time back in 2012. The SUV was discontinued from the Indian markets earlier this year. However, it is likely to make a comeback within the next couple of years.

The leaked images show that Renault has updated the Duster SUV with a sharper face which includes a Y-shaped LED headlight unit, LED DRLs placed on the new-look grille, new bumper which makes the SUV appear more rugged than before, as well as new air intakes. At the sides, the new Duster comes with a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels placed under square-shaped wheel arches cladded with plastic for a rugged appearance and roof rails. At the rear, the SUV gets similar Y-shaped LED taillights and the Dacia and Duster badges on the tailgate.

The images of the new Duster's interior have also been revealed which shows that the cabin has been updated with new elements. These include a new free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, bronze accents on the AC vents, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, USB and wireless charging ports among others. The entire cabin of the five-seater SUV has been given a dual-tone theme.

Under the hood, Renault will offer the new Duster with at least three engine options. The entry-level variants will come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit capable of generating 120 hp of power. The new Duster will also be offered with a slightly more powerful 1.2-litre petrol unit with hybrid technology. It is capable of generating an extra 20 hp of power. The third option will be a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit, which is the most powerful engine Duster SUV ever had. Equipped to perform with ethanol-blended fuel, the engine can churn out 170 hp of power.

Renault has recently confirmed that it will launch as many as eight new models in the next four years, three of which will be meant for the Indian customers. With increased focus on electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, it is likely that the French auto giant will consider the hybrid Duster SUV for India when it launches. Currently, India has at least two SUVs in Duster's segment which offer hybrid or strong hybrid options. These include the Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

