Dense smog blankets Delhi reducing visibility significantly. How to drive safely

Driving in smog or foggy weather could be tricky and requires the patience and alertness of the driver. Here are some key tips on how to drive safely

A dense fog blanketed Delhi for the first time this winter season on Wednesday, resulting in visibility dropping significantly in some areas of the national capital. The foggy weather reduced visibility in not only Delhi but in Noida and other regions of the NCR as well. This low visibility has been impacting motorists across the region.

Reduced visibility during winter is a common experience for motorists driving vehicles in Delhi and NCR. Dense fog is one of the key reasons why every year multiple incidents of car pileup take place in North India. Hence, with the winter spell starting and foggy weather likely to continue, drivers need to drive safely and carefully.

Here are some key tips to drive safely during foggy weather.