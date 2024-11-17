India bound 2025 Renault Duster RHD unveiled in South Africa. Check details

The 2025 Renault Duster has been unveiled in the right hand drive form in South Africa. Interestingly, this is the version that is expected to make its way to India as well. The 2025 Duster is expected to be launched in South Africa in March 2025 and it is expected that the SUV will be launched in India at the same time. The RHD model of the 2025 Renault Duster is identical to the LHD version.

The 2025 Duster is based on the company’s CMF-B platform which underpins few of the global models as well. The company claims that the new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers and luggage room. For the Indian model, the CMF-B is expected to be heavily localised to keep the prices competitive.

The 2025 Renault Duster measures at 4,340 mm in length, while the wheelbase will be 2,657 mm. This means that while the model is longer than its predecessor, the wheelbase is a bit shorter than the older model. Speaking of the design, the 2025 Renault Duster gets Y-shaped LED DRLs, a redesigned bumper with vertical air vents, and integrated round fog lamps. At the rear, it will feature Y-shaped taillights and a revised bumper.

The 2025 Renault Duster in the right hand drive market has been unveiled in South Africa. The model is expected to make its debut in 2025 (AutoTraderSA/ Facebook)

Meanwhile in terms of features, the 2025 Renault Duster features a 7-inch digital cluster and a new 10.1-inch central touchscreen. There is wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Arkamys 3D Sound System and navigation with real-time traffic data. Additionally, the Duster will also get cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, all-4 disc brakes, electronic parking brake, wireless smartphone charger and 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system.

2025 Renault Duster: Expected specs

In the global market, the 2024 Duster has three engine options. There is a 1.6-litre petrol engine that comes with two electric motors and an automatic gearbox. The total power output stands at 140 bhp while the torque output is 148 Nm. Renault is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 24.5 kmpl. The battery pack on offer is a 1.2 kWh unit that can be charged using brake regeneration. Moreover, the engine always starts on electric power.

Then there is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor that runs on Miller cycle. The electric motor helps the combustion engine when the car starts or accelerates and this also helps in reducing average consumption.

The regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery. This powertrain will be offered with a 6-speed gearbox in the 4x2 and 4x4 versions. In India, the Renault Duster is likely to get the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor. Interestingly, the South Africa model also gets 4X4 capabilities.

The global model also gets a LPG option which runs on petrol as well. There are two tanks, one for petrol while the other one is for LPG. Both have a capacity of 50 litres. There is a button placed on the dashboard that changes the fuel type.

It is yet to be seen which of the engine options will make it to the Indian market. The 2025 Renualt Duster will compete with other models in the compact SUV segment such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and others.

