Renault Duster to return to India soon? Spyshots trigger speculation

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM
  • Currently, Renault only sells the Kiger, Kwid and Triber in the Indian market. Once launched, the Duster will sit on the top of the lineup.
Renault Duster
A test mule of Renault Duster was spotted in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. (Facebook/Aditya)
Renault Duster
A test mule of Renault Duster was spotted in Pathanamthitta, Kerala.

Renault India is finally working on expanding its lineup in the Indian market. After years of speculation, it seems like the Duster will finally make its comeback in India. Test mules of the compact SUV were spotted on Indian roads. As of now, a launch timeline is not clear but we can expect Renault to launch the SUV in the first half of 2025.

The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.

Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
What are the powertrain options of the Renault Duster?

In the global market, there is a 1.6-litre petrol engine that comes with two electric motors and an automatic gearbox. The total power output stands at 140 bhp while the torque output is 148 Nm. Renault is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 24.5 kmpl. The battery pack on offer is a 1.2 kWh unit that can be charged using brake regeneration. Moreover, the engine always starts on electric power.

(Read more: Renault Kiger and Triber presented to Indian Army)

Then there is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor that runs on a Miller cycle. The electric motor helps the combustion engine when the car starts or accelerates and this also helps in reducing average consumption. The regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery. This powertrain will be offered with a 6-speed gearbox in the 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

Watch: 2024 Renault Duster breaks cover with bolder design, new engine

Finally, there is the LPG option which runs on petrol as well. There are two tanks, one for petrol while the other one is for LPG. Both have a capacity of 50 litres. There is a button placed on the dashboard that changes the fuel type. It is expected that this engine won't make it to the Indian market.

Currently, it is not confirmed which engine Renault will bring to the Indian market. However, it can be expected that it will be powered by a petrol engine.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2024, 10:08 AM IST

