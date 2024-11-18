In pics: India-bound Renault Duster SUV breaks cover. Check what it offers

3/7

At the sides, the 2025 Renault Duster SUV sports large wheel arches with black claddings to enhance its bold character. The SUV now stands 4,340 mm in length while the wheelbase is 2,657 mm. It is longer than its predecessor but has a smaller wheelbase. The alloys, which measure 16 inches and more, depending on variants, come with a new design. The SUV also gets functional roof-rails and shark-fin antenna on top. (Image courtesy: AutoTraderSA)