Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition: 5 things to know about the limited-edition SUV

Land Rover has unveiled a stealthier and more dramatic version of its flagship performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition. Scheduled for a global public preview at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Black Edition brings bespoke design updates to one of the brand’s most powerful vehicles. Here are five key things to know:

1 Design The Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition isn’t just black, it’s completely immersed in the colour. Finished in Narvik Black with a full Gloss Black Exterior Pack, this version includes blacked-out accents on the grille, SV badge, air intakes, mirror caps, roof, and rear diffuser. It even features massive 23-inch gloss black forged alloy wheels and quad black exhaust tips. A carbon fibre bonnet adds to its aggressive tone, while a black ceramic SV roundel on the tailgate makes its first-ever appearance on any Range Rover. The result is a dramatically imposing stance that amplifies the Sport SV’s muscular proportions without altering its base form.

2 Interior Step inside, and the blackout theme continues with a rich Ebony Windsor leather upholstery. Gloss Grand Black trims replace traditional metallic or wood accents, while the illuminated SV Black treadplates offer a subtle nod to its exclusivity. The cabin blends high-performance aesthetics with British luxury, offering deeply bolstered, sculpted sport seats and a clean, minimalist dashboard design. Every surface, switchgear, and stitch feels designed to complement the exterior’s stealthy, focused personality.

3 Technology and comfort While the design steals the spotlight, the Black Edition retains all the advanced technology of the standard Sport SV. Notably, it comes equipped with the 6D Dynamics suspension, a sophisticated system that controls pitch, roll, and heave motions in real time, allowing sharper handling without sacrificing comfort. Also featured are the brand's innovative ‘Body and Soul’ front seats, which integrate wellness-focused audio technology, delivering low-frequency vibrations in sync with the music for a more immersive driving experience.

5 Exclusive, limited, and focused Though performance and technology remain unchanged, the Black Edition is all about exclusivity and visual attitude. Designed for collectors and enthusiasts who want something distinct from the standard SV, this model takes Range Rover’s design philosophy to an edgier level. Its stealth aesthetic and bespoke detailing are expected to make it one of the most desirable and rare iterations in the Range Rover Sport lineup.

