Range Rover Autobiography LWB: What a 56 lakh price drop means for emperor of SUVs

There micro SUVs, mini SUVs, sub-compact SUVs, compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs, large SUVs, luxury SUVs and the categorisation goes on and on and on. But in ways more than one, the Range Rover Autobiography has always been a cut above anything at any other price bracket on Indian roads. Its absolutely mammoth proportions, materialistically impressive styling and thoughtfully affluent cabin has made it an obvious choice for a niche set of ultra luxury car buyers. But the Tata-owned British manufacturer has brought the model closer home by beginning local manufacturing earlier this year. The obvious benefit? A cool ₹56 lakh price drop!

The Range Rover Autobiography LWB or Long Wheelbase plays in a league of its own. Through the bylanes of posh South Delhi colonies where luxury cars are dime a dozen, where even its younger siblings like Velar, Sport or Evoque do not always evoke second glances, this gentle giant gets jealous stares. Managing a Range Rover within city limits is obviously not easy - it is 5,200 mm long and 2,200 meter wide. But this is the same as living in a palace and worrying about the open spaces. Leave the worry for the estate managers or in this case, the chauffeur.

Range Rover Autobiography in the VIP Lane

Range Rover HSE LWB is now priced at ₹ 2.36 crore while the Range Rover Autobiography is at ₹ 2.60 crore (before taxes).

Unconfirmed surveys have shown that there is no Range Rover in India that is actually driven by the owner. And yet there is so much that this flagship has on offer for the person behind the wheel charged to move a three-tonne battleship.

You would be mad to expect an enthusiastic drive from this SUV. But the three-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol motor under the hood does a remarkably decent job of lending the Range Rover LWB a confident gait. There is around 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque that is on offer and while not sporty, the SUV can still charge from 0 to 100 kmph in six seconds when commended to do so. For most parts though, that command won't be given.

The Range Rover Autobiography is completely at home on open and straight stretches like this with triple-digit speeds coming up fairly easily.

Driving the Range Rover Autobiography LWB around Delhi takes a fair bit of acclimatisation regardless of what one is more accustomed to driving. Bikers trying to get a glance in sure does not help. But post the initiation phase, the true character of the vehicle starts becoming evident. Linear acceleration, prompt gear shifts and a fairly manageable steering all assimilate to help enhance the experience. Just don't go looking at the mileage. Not with the air-conditioning anyway.

Standing on massive 22-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the Range Rover Autobiography sports Electronic Air Suspension and Open Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking.

The real strength of this machine though is out on clear and open stretches. Once again, it won't really zip, zap or zoom in a rush. Instead, the confident progression towards - and beyond - triple-digit speeds is relishingly reassuring while the SUV remains firmly planted through it all. Even the curves and turns at moderate speeds are negotiated well - crucial considering the heft and dimensions of the model.

Range Rover Autobiography: Crafted for the uber rich

The Range Rover Autobiography is a five-seater SUV with acres and acres of space for the passengers at the back.

Driving a Range Rover is an experience but frankly, it is a vehicle that is tailor-made for the passengers. A Meridian sound system with 35 speakers, dedicated 11.4-inch touchscreens displays for rear-seat passengers, high-grade air-purification system, sustainable fabrics on the upholstery - this SUV is loaded to the absolute brim. Of course, there are a plethora of bespoke options that can set each unit different from the other.

The SUV gets 24-way heated and cooled, massage electric front seats with Executive Class rear seats.

But beyond the gadgets and gizmos is the beauty of simple yet brilliant opulence. Roll up the electronically-controlled blinds and the Range Rover continues to cocoon you and your senses in a world that is diametrically opposite to what's just outside. Even on the move, this SUV is doggedly determined to cushion every bump, every break and every bend.

At the end of it all, the Range Rover, as mentioned, is playing in a league of its own. You get what you pay for and in this case, it is ₹2.60 crore before taxes. Still not exactly pocket change for the creamy layer, the Range Rover Autobiography delivers an experience that few other rivals may.

