Punjab Police inducts 71 specially customised Kia Carens MPVs in its fleet

Kia India has announced the delivery of 71 specially customised Carens MPVs to the Punjab Police. The Kia Carens was showcased as a Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in Delhi and the model will serve as an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to provide immediate assistance to citizens. The specially customised Carens for Punjab Police marks Kia’s entry into the PBV segment and the automaker says it aims to address the gap between the diverse mobility requirements of specialised institutions in the country.

The customised Kia Carens for Punjab Police come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. The purpose-built vehicle gets custom high-intensity strobe lights and public announcement systems. The car gets a higher capacity 60 Ah battery to run the additionally fitted equipment. Furthermore, there are 'Dial 112 - Emergency Response Vehicle' decals on the exterior. Kia says the Carens’ connected features, bigger wheelbase and better third-row comfort made it a preferred choice of the Punjab Police.

Kia India first showcased the purpose-built Carens MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo as a police car and an ambulance

Commenting on the delivery, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales and Business Officer - Kia India, said, "Purpose-based Vehicles (PBVs) represent the future of mobility as they offer the possibility of extensive customization to meet specific mobility requirements. Kia is proud to team up with the Punjab Police in delivering technologically enhanced Carens as PBVs, tailored to offer the best and safest driving experience, particularly for longer journeys. The spacious interiors and comfortable headrests make it an ideal mobility solution. With strategic partnerships like this, we aim to broaden the appeal of a family mover like Carens to all institutions looking for a 7-seater mobility solution."

The Kia Carens also offers a 60:40 split second row and a 55:50 split third row. All three rows get adjustable headrests, a 12-volt power socket and five Type-C USB charging ports. The customised Carens gets disc brakes for all four wheels, and safety features like ABS, idle start/stop function, TPMS, and more, even as a police vehicle.

The purpose-built Kia Carens was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as a police vehicle and ambulance. The automaker says that the delivery showcases Kia’s vision of becoming a leader in the global PBV segment by 2030.

