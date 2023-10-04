Kia Carens X Line launched with exclusive Matte Graphite colour 

It will be sold in two variants - Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT
They are priced at ₹18,94,900 and 19,44,900, respectively (ex-showroom)
This is the third X Line model that Kia has launched, after the Seltos and Sonet
The new top-end trim of Carens will get exterior as well as interior changes
It rides on the new set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels with a glossy black outline
The interior is finished in the dual-tone colour scheme of Splendid Sage Green and Black
There is also orange stitching that provides an up-market feel
Kia has added a remote-controlled rear seat entertainment unit to the Carens X Line
The remote control can be installed on the user's mobile phone