Kia Carens X Line launched with exclusive Matte Graphite colour 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 04, 2023

It will be sold in two variants - Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT

They are priced at 18,94,900 and 19,44,900, respectively (ex-showroom)

This is the third X Line model that Kia has launched, after the Seltos and Sonet

The new top-end trim of Carens will get exterior as well as interior changes

 Check product page

 It rides on the new set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels with a glossy black outline

The interior is finished in the dual-tone colour scheme of Splendid Sage Green and Black

There is also orange stitching that provides an up-market feel

Kia has added a remote-controlled rear seat entertainment unit to the Carens X Line

The remote control can be installed on the user's mobile phone
For detailed report...
Click Here