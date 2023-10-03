HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News After Seltos And Sonet, Kia Launches X Line Version Of Carens At 18.94 Lakh

Kia Carens X Line launched at 18.94 lakh. Check out what's new

Kia India has introduced the X Line version of the Carens. It will be sold in two variants - Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT. They are priced at 18,94,900 and 19,44,900, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. This is the third X Line model that Kia has launched, after the Seltos and Sonet. The new top-end trim of Carens will get exterior as well as interior changes.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia Carens X Line
Kia Carens X Line gets a unique Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme.
Kia Carens X Line
Kia Carens X Line gets a unique Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme.

For the exterior, the Carens X Line comes with an Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme with a front grille finished in piano black and a radiator grille garnish in chrome. The front calipers are in silver colour and there is an X-Line logo on the tailgate. Apart from this, on the sides, there is a new set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels with a glossy black outline.

The interior is finished in the dual-tone colour scheme of Splendid Sage Green and Black. There is also orange stitching that provides an up-market feel. In terms of features, Kia has added a rear seat entertainment unit to the Carens X Line. The entertainment unit can be controlled via a remote control which can be installed on the user's mobile phone.

A look at the interior of the Carens X Line.
A look at the interior of the Carens X Line.
A look at the interior of the Carens X Line.
A look at the interior of the Carens X Line.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2023
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift
₹ 8 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Kia Seltos, Carens prices to be hiked in October. See how much you need to pay

Commenting on X-line innovation and response, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer - Kia India, said, "The distinctive identity of our products has helped us become an aspirational brand, and X-Line's popularity among new-age consumers has elevated it to the next level. We are seeing a lot of new-age buyers considering distinctive and exclusive products while making purchasing decisions, so we decided to extend this trim to our India Car of The Year – Kia Carens. We already have a growing Carens family of 100,000 customers, and the X-Line will significantly expand it."

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.