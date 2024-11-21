Copyright © HT Media Limited
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey teased for Indian markets. Here is what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 06:16 AM
Porsche India has teased the 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing set to be unveiled on November 22, 2024. The upgraded model promises enhanced performance featu
...
The teaser showcases the silhouette of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS with a prominent rear wing. The rear wing is also sporting a Manthey Racing logo in the teaser image. (Instagram- @porsche_in)

Porsche India has teased the 911 GT3 RS sporting a Manthey Racing (MR) wing on Instagram via the @porsche_in handle. The post mentions a ‘Coming Soon’ message under the teaser image with the unveiling date, 22 November 2024 and time, 10:00 CET (2:30 PM IST) mentioned further below. Manthey Racing provides several upgrades for Porsche cars making them perform better on a track.

The post has been captioned “Optimized for the racetrack. Mark your calendars!" encouraging fans to save the date for the big reveal. The 2022 edition of the Porsche 911 GT3 with the MR kit clocked a lap time on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife which was 4.19 seconds faster than the 911 GT3 without the kit.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing: Upgrades

The upgraded Manthey Racing version of the 911 GT3 RS is expected to feature a host of upgrades, including a bigger rear wing with a shark fin, aero disc wheels, a front diffuser, a front lip, additional roof fins and Manthey Racing logos for the side doors along with other changes on the outside. Under the hood, the car is expected to get improved brake lines, adjustable coilovers and lightweight magnesium wheels. The Manthey Racing performance upgrades may also be available as part of the Porsche Tequipment.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing: What is it?

Apart from making performance parts and holistic vehicle kits for upgrading Porsche sports cars to make them quicker on the track, Manthey Racing is also well known for its decade-long partnership with Porsche. It has been responsible for running the GT works competition for Porsche Motorsport since 2013 and organising the VLN class Cayman GT4 Trophy. Porsche AG holds 51 per cent of the shares in Manthey Racing GmbH which is run by the brothers Nicolas and Martin Raeder.

There are also Manthey kits available as Porsche Tequipment for cars other than the 911 GT3 RS namely the 911 GT3, 911 GT2 RS and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in the international markets.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 06:16 AM IST
