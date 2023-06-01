HT Auto
Police Seize Two Lamborghini Supercars In This City. Here's Why

Police seize two Lamborghini supercars in this city. Here's why

The UK's Greater Manchester Police have seized two Lamborghini supercars for traffic rule violations. The Greater Manchester Police has revealed this through a tweet. The police department has said that the two supercars have been seized for rowdy driving. In an early morning tweet earlier this week, the police disclosed this.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 10:22 AM
UK's Greater Manchester Police have seized two Lamborghini supercars for rowdy driving. (Image: GMP Traffic via The Sun)
UK's Greater Manchester Police have seized two Lamborghini supercars for rowdy driving. (Image: GMP Traffic via The Sun)

The Greater Manchester Police has revealed that they received multiple reports of different coloured Lamborghini supercars were being driven anti-socially during the last weekend at Bolton. The police force claimed to have identified all the cars and seized two of them. As the Greater Manchester Police claimed, one of the drivers thought that it was a great idea to race up to a police scene revving their engine loudly at 4 am in the morning.

(Also check: Lamborghini Urus S launched, sits below Urus Performante)

The driver was given an S59 warning, which is usually given when vehicles are used in a manner that causes alarm, distress or annoyance to other people. The driver was also apparently cited for driving without due care.

The Sun reports that roughly 12 hours after the incident took place and the police received the complaint, the Greater Manchester Police tweeted, “It’s a beautiful day… to seize 2 more Lamborghinis." The Greater Manchester Police also added that you would have thought the drivers of these vehicles would’ve learnt the lesson from their mate yesterday, but no.

However, despite the revelation by the police through tweets, the exact circumstances remain unclear. However, the police have said that the supercars were seized for anti-social driving under the Police Reform Act. The images posted by the Greater Manchester Police show the supercars were towed away on the flatbed truck.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 10:22 AM IST
