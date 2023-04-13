HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Lamborghini Urus S Launched, Sits Below Urus Performante

In pics: Lamborghini Urus S launched, sits below Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus S has a top speed of 305 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in claimed 3.5 seconds. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 13:24 PM
Lamborghini has launched the Urus S in the Indian market. It replaces the Urus in the line-up and sits below the Urus Performance. Lamborghini Urus S is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.18 crore ex-showroom. 
The Urus S is a more luxury-focused version of the SUV. For people who want outright performance can buy the Urus Performante which will be sold alongside. 
Powering the Urus S is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that is capable of producing 666 hp and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It drives all four wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. 
The interior is the same as Urus Performante but now gets different materials for a more up-market look. Lamborghini is using leather and an optional alcantara. The manufacturer will also offer sevearal different choices of materials. 
On the exterior, the Urus S gets new bumpers and a new bonnet with vents. Although, the lighting elements stay the same. 
As standard, Urus S comes with 21-inch alloy wheels. Lamborghini is offering optional 22-inch Nath rims with titanium matt and diamond polish finish, while 23-inch Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.
Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in claimed 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. 
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
There are three off-road modes, Sabbia, Neve and Terra which translates to Sand, Snow and Mud. Apart from this, the driving modes are Strada, Sport and Corsa which translate to Street, Sport and Track. 
First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 13:24 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus S
