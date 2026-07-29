Planning to buy the new Toyota Hilux? 5 things to know before putting down your money

The Toyota Hilux enjoys a reputation that far exceeds its sales numbers, especially in India. The lifestyle pickup truck, which is known for being virtually indestructible, has arrived in its latest generational avatar in the Indian market. Launched at a starting price of ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Hilux comes with a plethora of changes inside out, ramping up its appeal to enthusiasts.

If you have been dreaming of buying the Toyota Hilux, here are the top five facts about this lifestyle pickup truck.

Despite being a niche choice for buyers in India, who look beyond the usual crop of premium SUVs, the Toyota Hilux is betting big on the rapidly shifting mobility preferences in the country. Toyota is aiming to lure consumers who look beyond transportation and seek something that supports a diverse lifestyle.

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If you have been dreaming of buying the Toyota Hilux, here are the top five facts about this lifestyle pickup truck.

Toyota Hilux: No manual gearbox

Bad news for purists who love the Toyota Hilux. The automaker gave the manual gearbox a miss for the new Hilux. With the disappearance of the manual transmission, the Toyota Hilux has become an automatic-only model in India.

Toyota Hilux: Tried-and-tested engine

Toyota has not changed the engine in the new Hilux. The same tried-and-tested 2.8-litre diesel engine continues to work under the hood of the pickup truck, which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and churns out 204 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. The four-wheel-drive system retains its low-range transfer case, electronic differential lock, active traction control, downhill assist control and multi-terrain select system. In a nutshell, Toyota has kept the mechanical package intact, which is known for reliability.

Toyota Hilux: Attention to everyday utility

The new Toyota Hilux has received attention to everyday utility, while continuing with the off-road focus. It received features such as a 360-degree camera, powered driver's seat, connected car technology, rear AC vents, improved storage spaces, a powered tailgate lock, and 60:40 split rear seats, making the pickup considerably practical for everyday use.

Toyota Hilux: A modernised cabin

The cabin quality for Hilux, which commands a price tag of over ₹30 lakh, often drew criticism from many buyers. However, in its latest iteration, Hilux has addressed that concern with a completely redesigned cabin, which sports a revamped dashboard, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new 7.0-inch combination meter, Toyota i-Connect, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, Type-C USB ports, etc. Also, the cabin features a fresh black-themed interior.

Toyota Hilux: Not just another premium SUV

If you have been planning to buy the Toyota Hilux, before spending the money, consider your priorities and preferences. The Hilux is not just another premium SUV. It is for those who seek something different from a conventional SUV, which can be equally capable off the road but far more distinctive on it, with its mammoth size, distinct road presence, and 700 mm water-wading capacity, go-anywhere capability, and many other factors. It is not a volume seller, but serves just a minuscule segment in India. It's more of a halo product showing Toyota's engineering prowess.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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