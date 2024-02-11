Planning to buy Tata Safari? On-road prices of this SUV in top five metro cities

Tata Safari remains one of the iconic brands in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV was first introduced to the market in 1998 and since then, the Safari has gone through several changes and the latest iteration of the car was launched in 2023 . The SUV was launched alongside the heavily updated Tata Harrier SUV , which carries a design philosophy similar to the Safari.

The updated Tata Safari comes with a heavily redesigned approach, while it has a wide range of features. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine, which is available with the transmission options of a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine is capable of churning out 68 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

Available in six and seven-seater options, the Tata Safari SUV is priced between ₹16.19 lakh and ₹25.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors announced a price hike of the SUV recently owing to the rising production costs due to increasing raw material costs.

Watch: 2023 Tata Safari review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

Tata Safari: On-road price in top metro cities

The SUV is priced between ₹19.49 lakh and ₹32.58 lakh (on-road) in New Delhi, while in Mumbai, the Tata Safari is priced between ₹19.75 lakh and ₹33.31 lakh (on-road).

City Price (on-road) New Delhi ₹ 19.49 lakh - ₹ 32.58 lakh Mumbai ₹ 19.75 lakh - ₹ 33.31 lakh Chennai ₹ 20.18 lakh - ₹ 34.34 lakh Bengaluru ₹ 20.47 lakh - ₹ 34.61 lakh Kolkata ₹ 19.05 lakh - ₹ 31.86 lakh

In Kolkata, the premium SUV is priced between ₹19.05 lakh and ₹31.86 lakh (on-road), while in Chennai, it is available at a price range of ₹20.18 lakh - ₹34.34 lakh (on-road). In Bengaluru, the SUV comes priced between ₹20.47 lakh and ₹34.61 lakh (on-road).

