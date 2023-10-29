HT Auto
Tata Safari facelift vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Price and specification comparison

Tata Motors launched the Safari facelift in India earlier this month with a host of updates. The updated iteration of the premium SUV, which is Tata Motors' flagship car as well, comes with a wide range of design changes, fresh features and an upgraded engine as well. With this facelifted iteration, the homegrown automaker has re-energised its competition with the rival brands in the segment.

29 Oct 2023
Tata Safari facelift was launched in India a few weeks ago re-energising its rivalry with competitors including the Mahindra Scorpio N.
Tata Safari facelift was launched in India a few weeks ago re-energising its rivalry with competitors including the Mahindra Scorpio N.

Tata Safari facelift comes revising its appeal in the premium SUV segment, which has been witnessing an increasing number of models over the last few years. Mahindra being one of the major players in the Indian SUV market has updated its Scorpio range with two different models a few months back: Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N. With the arrival of the updated Tata Safari, the competition between the two homegrown automakers has been re-energised.

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N.

Specifications Comparison Mahindra Scorpio-N Tata Safari
Engine 1997.0 to 2184.0 cc 1956.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Diesel
Check detailed comparison

Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N: Price

Tata Safari facelift SUV is available at prices ranging between 16.19 lakh and 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio N, on the other hand, comes priced between 13.26 lakh and 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV comes slightly cheaper than its rival Tata Safari facelift.

Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N: Dimension

The new Tata Safari SUV measures 4,688 mm in length, 1,922 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase spanning 2,741 mm. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width, and 1,857 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

The Tata Safari is longer and wider than the Mahindra Scorpio N. However, the latter comes with a taller stance, while the wheelbase too is longer for the Scorpio N.

Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N: Specification

The Tata Safari facelift SUV is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine that used to work in the pre-facelift model. However, this diesel powerplant has been upgraded to comply with the BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. This engine comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. Also, this diesel motor churns out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N gets energy from a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is available with options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine is good for pumping out 172 bhp peak power and 370 Nm maximum torque.

29 Oct 2023

