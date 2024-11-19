Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Dzire's ZXi variant? Here are what you will get

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was one of the biggest launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024. The fourth generation Dzire comes available at an introductory pricing range of ₹6.79 lakh and ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in seven different colour options and four variants, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a plethora of changes.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes available in three options, petrol-manual, petrol-AMT and petrol-CNG. The ZXi variants of the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire come priced between ₹8.89 lakh and ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a detailed look at what the ZXi variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan offer.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: What it offers

Here is a comprehensive look at what the ZXi variant of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Exterior

The ZXi variant of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a chrome strip above the new wide radiator grille. This variant gets LED headlamps which are connected by the chrome strip. Also, this variant sports LED daytime running lights and fog lamps. However, the turn indicators come with halogen lights. It also gets chrome trim running across the window line, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, while the wheels come featuring 15-inch alloys. Moving to the rear, the ZXi variant gets Y-shaped LED taillights connected by a chrome strip. Also, there is a shark fin antenna and an integrated lip spoiler. It misses out on the LED fog lamps and dual-tone alloy wheels that are available in the top-spec ZXi+.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Interior

The interior of the ZXi variant of the new Dzire comes wearing a dual-tone black and beige theme. It gets silver and chrome touches, while there is a wooden finish on the dashboard adding a premium touch. Also, this variant gets an automatic climate control panel instead of manual AC controls. On the feature front, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, push start-stop button, wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, six-speaker audio system, automatic AC with rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic headlamps etc. However, it misses out on features like a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Safety

On the passenger safety front, this variant gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse parking camera with sensors, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear defogger and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The sedan has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test being the first car from the brand to score a top safety rating.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Powertrain

Powering the sedan is the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that works in the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift as well. This engine is available with transmission choices like a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Besides the petrol-only variant, there is a petrol-CNG variant of the sub-compact sedan as well.

