Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Dzire's ZXi variant? Here are what you will get

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2024, 12:26 PM
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes as the second top variant, positioned under the ZXi+ trim in the sedan's portfolio.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans. 
The Dzire has always looked like an extension of the Swift but that changes now with an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip up front and an updated bumper. The car gets a new set of headlamps with LED DRLs that integrate into the chrome strip. 
The bumper units have been updated all around and the rear end features new Y-shaped LED taillights that come as standard. There is a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna and the boot gets neatly integrated into the C-pillar.
The roofline has been newly shaped and the car rides on new 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The lower-spec variants get steel wheels.
The cabin remains a familiar place with the dash retaining the same layered design as before. The centre console brings two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is a 12V socket and a USB port for front occupants but the car ends up missing out on a front armrest.
Maruti Suzuki has given the dash a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight here is the new nine-inch infotainment display that is complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no HUD and the driver is limited to an analogue cluster with an MID screen in between the gauges. 
Rear occupants receive a decent amount of knee room and headroom although the thigh support could have been improved. Creature comforts include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, two USB ports. The 2024 Dzire adds an electric sunroof, which is a segment-first feature. 
The cargo space offered in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 372 litres. For comparison, the space offered in the outgoing model is 378 litres.
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The spirited character of the car has been lost in favour of better efficiency. The new engine is not big on building speed and groans while accelerating. 
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
The prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000. 
The five-speed manual has short throws but feels rubbery while the five-speed AMT gets the job done with very few head jerks. The suspension setup has been noticeably improved with better bump absorbtion and more controlled body rolls. 
Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes as the second top variant, positioned under the ZXi+ trim in the sedan's portfolio.
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans. 
Maruti Suzuki Dzire was one of the biggest launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024. The fourth generation Dzire comes available at an introductory pricing range of 6.79 lakh and 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in seven different colour options and four variants, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a plethora of changes.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes available in three options, petrol-manual, petrol-AMT and petrol-CNG. The ZXi variants of the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire come priced between 8.89 lakh and 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a detailed look at what the ZXi variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan offer.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: What it offers

Here is a comprehensive look at what the ZXi variant of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Exterior

The ZXi variant of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a chrome strip above the new wide radiator grille. This variant gets LED headlamps which are connected by the chrome strip. Also, this variant sports LED daytime running lights and fog lamps. However, the turn indicators come with halogen lights. It also gets chrome trim running across the window line, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, while the wheels come featuring 15-inch alloys. Moving to the rear, the ZXi variant gets Y-shaped LED taillights connected by a chrome strip. Also, there is a shark fin antenna and an integrated lip spoiler. It misses out on the LED fog lamps and dual-tone alloy wheels that are available in the top-spec ZXi+.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Interior

The interior of the ZXi variant of the new Dzire comes wearing a dual-tone black and beige theme. It gets silver and chrome touches, while there is a wooden finish on the dashboard adding a premium touch. Also, this variant gets an automatic climate control panel instead of manual AC controls. On the feature front, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, push start-stop button, wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, six-speaker audio system, automatic AC with rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic headlamps etc. However, it misses out on features like a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Safety

On the passenger safety front, this variant gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse parking camera with sensors, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear defogger and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The sedan has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test being the first car from the brand to score a top safety rating.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Powertrain

Powering the sedan is the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that works in the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift as well. This engine is available with transmission choices like a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Besides the petrol-only variant, there is a petrol-CNG variant of the sub-compact sedan as well.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2024, 12:26 PM IST

