New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts reaching showrooms

Maruti Suzuki Dzire received its latest generation avatar just a few days back and now the sub-compact sedan has started reaching dealerships. The fourth generation Dzire was launched in India on November 11, at an introductory starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-end trim being available at ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It came revising competition with the rivals such as Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura . Now, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has started reaching dealerships.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Key updates

The new Dzire comes with a significant design update, which is majorly visible at the front profile and rear. The front profile gets a larger grille that looks to have been influenced by the Toyota Innova Crysta. The headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and fog lamps along with the front bumper come with a revamped design. Moving to the side profile, the sedan now has a new design of alloy wheels, while the rear profile flaunts sharper and has redesigned LED taillights.

The interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been updated too. It comes with a revamped layout incorporating a Maruti Suzuki Baleno-sourced touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument cluster too has received an update, while a key feature addition inside the cabin is the sunroof, which enhances the sedan's premium quotient. The black and beige-themed interior sports automatic climate control, and rear AC vents among other features.

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire significantly improves the occupant protection level. It scored a five-star safety rating on the Global NCAP crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to score the top rating. The new Dzire comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensor, and Hill Hold Assist among other features that are available as standard fitment. Optional features include the 360-degree surround view camera, which is another key addition to the Dzire.

On the powertrain front, the new Dzire shares the same engine as the new generation Swift. The 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine is a departure from the Dzire's erstwhile 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor. The engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a five-speed AMT on offer as well. The sedan also comes available with a petrol-CNG powertrain.

