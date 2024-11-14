HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire Starts Reaching Showrooms

New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts reaching showrooms

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2024, 08:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes available at an introductory starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Dzire
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans. 
The Dzire has always looked like an extension of the Swift but that changes now with an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip up front and an updated bumper. The car gets a new set of headlamps with LED DRLs that integrate into the chrome strip. 
The bumper units have been updated all around and the rear end features new Y-shaped LED taillights that come as standard. There is a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna and the boot gets neatly integrated into the C-pillar.
The roofline has been newly shaped and the car rides on new 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The lower-spec variants get steel wheels.
The cabin remains a familiar place with the dash retaining the same layered design as before. The centre console brings two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is a 12V socket and a USB port for front occupants but the car ends up missing out on a front armrest.
Maruti Suzuki has given the dash a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight here is the new nine-inch infotainment display that is complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no HUD and the driver is limited to an analogue cluster with an MID screen in between the gauges. 
Rear occupants receive a decent amount of knee room and headroom although the thigh support could have been improved. Creature comforts include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, two USB ports. The 2024 Dzire adds an electric sunroof, which is a segment-first feature. 
The cargo space offered in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 372 litres. For comparison, the space offered in the outgoing model is 378 litres.
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The spirited character of the car has been lost in favour of better efficiency. The new engine is not big on building speed and groans while accelerating. 
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
The prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000. 
The five-speed manual has short throws but feels rubbery while the five-speed AMT gets the job done with very few head jerks. The suspension setup has been noticeably improved with better bump absorbtion and more controlled body rolls. 
View all Images
The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans. 
1/12
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans. 
The Dzire has always looked like an extension of the Swift but that changes now with an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip up front and an updated bumper. The car gets a new set of headlamps with LED DRLs that integrate into the chrome strip. 
2/12
The Dzire has always looked like an extension of the Swift but that changes now with an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip up front and an updated bumper. The car gets a new set of headlamps with LED DRLs that integrate into the chrome strip. 
The bumper units have been updated all around and the rear end features new Y-shaped LED taillights that come as standard. There is a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna and the boot gets neatly integrated into the C-pillar.
3/12
The bumper units have been updated all around and the rear end features new Y-shaped LED taillights that come as standard. There is a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna and the boot gets neatly integrated into the C-pillar.
The roofline has been newly shaped and the car rides on new 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The lower-spec variants get steel wheels.
4/12
The roofline has been newly shaped and the car rides on new 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The lower-spec variants get steel wheels.
The cabin remains a familiar place with the dash retaining the same layered design as before. The centre console brings two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is a 12V socket and a USB port for front occupants but the car ends up missing out on a front armrest.
5/12
The cabin remains a familiar place with the dash retaining the same layered design as before. The centre console brings two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is a 12V socket and a USB port for front occupants but the car ends up missing out on a front armrest.
Maruti Suzuki has given the dash a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight here is the new nine-inch infotainment display that is complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no HUD and the driver is limited to an analogue cluster with an MID screen in between the gauges. 
6/12
Maruti Suzuki has given the dash a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight here is the new nine-inch infotainment display that is complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no HUD and the driver is limited to an analogue cluster with an MID screen in between the gauges. 
Rear occupants receive a decent amount of knee room and headroom although the thigh support could have been improved. Creature comforts include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, two USB ports. The 2024 Dzire adds an electric sunroof, which is a segment-first feature. 
7/12
Rear occupants receive a decent amount of knee room and headroom although the thigh support could have been improved. Creature comforts include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, two USB ports. The 2024 Dzire adds an electric sunroof, which is a segment-first feature. 
The cargo space offered in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 372 litres. For comparison, the space offered in the outgoing model is 378 litres.
8/12
The cargo space offered in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 372 litres. For comparison, the space offered in the outgoing model is 378 litres.
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The spirited character of the car has been lost in favour of better efficiency. The new engine is not big on building speed and groans while accelerating. 
9/12
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The spirited character of the car has been lost in favour of better efficiency. The new engine is not big on building speed and groans while accelerating. 
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
10/12
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
The prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000. 
11/12
The prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of 11,000. 
The five-speed manual has short throws but feels rubbery while the five-speed AMT gets the job done with very few head jerks. The suspension setup has been noticeably improved with better bump absorbtion and more controlled body rolls. 
12/12
The five-speed manual has short throws but feels rubbery while the five-speed AMT gets the job done with very few head jerks. The suspension setup has been noticeably improved with better bump absorbtion and more controlled body rolls. 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire received its latest generation avatar just a few days back and now the sub-compact sedan has started reaching dealerships. The fourth generation Dzire was launched in India on November 11, at an introductory starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-end trim being available at 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It came revising competition with the rivals such as Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. Now, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has started reaching dealerships.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Key updates

The new Dzire comes with a significant design update, which is majorly visible at the front profile and rear. The front profile gets a larger grille that looks to have been influenced by the Toyota Innova Crysta. The headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and fog lamps along with the front bumper come with a revamped design. Moving to the side profile, the sedan now has a new design of alloy wheels, while the rear profile flaunts sharper and has redesigned LED taillights.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been updated too. It comes with a revamped layout incorporating a Maruti Suzuki Baleno-sourced touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument cluster too has received an update, while a key feature addition inside the cabin is the sunroof, which enhances the sedan's premium quotient. The black and beige-themed interior sports automatic climate control, and rear AC vents among other features.

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire significantly improves the occupant protection level. It scored a five-star safety rating on the Global NCAP crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to score the top rating. The new Dzire comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensor, and Hill Hold Assist among other features that are available as standard fitment. Optional features include the 360-degree surround view camera, which is another key addition to the Dzire.

On the powertrain front, the new Dzire shares the same engine as the new generation Swift. The 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine is a departure from the Dzire's erstwhile 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor. The engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a five-speed AMT on offer as well. The sedan also comes available with a petrol-CNG powertrain.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 08:33 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.