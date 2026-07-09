Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster Spec Comparison: Prices, Variants, Features

Japanese automaker Nissan has recently launched the Tekton in India, entering the popular compact SUV segment in the country. With the compact SUV category populated, the Tekton will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara , Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder , Renault Duster, MG Astor , Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos . The Nissan-Renault partnership operates through joint projects, shared technologies and manufacturing platforms, meaning the Tekton is built on the same platform as the Duster. Not only that, but it is equipped with the same engine options. While both SUVs are almost identical, let’s see how they are different:

The Nissan Tekton shares its platform and engines with the Renault Duster but features unique styling, equipment and pricing, while missing the Duster's upcoming strong-hybrid powertrain option

Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster: Design

The Nissan Tekton boasts a design language which is similar to its globally sold bigger sibling, the Patrol. Featuring an upright grille with two chrome slats, flanked by slim LED headlamps, it features LED headlamps along with a connected full-width C-shaped LED daytime running light, with a red strip beneath them. The lower bumper combines a dual-tone finish with a faux silver skid plate and LED fog lamps.

The side profile of the Tekton gets new 18-inch alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, and a silver trim on the front doors. The front doors have traditional pull handles, while the rear doors feature integrated handles on the C-pillars. The rear section of the Tekton boasts a full-width LED light bar linking the C-shaped taillamps. A roof-mounted spoiler sits above the upright tailgate. Moreover, the lower bumper retains the dual-tone finish with a silver skid plate, and ‘Tekton’ lettering appears on the tailgate.

The Renault Duster, on the other hand, gets a more rugged look, with vertical chunky slats in the front grille and prominent ‘Duster’ lettering. Additionally, the Renault Duster goes against the current trend of offering the connected LED lightbar. Instead, it gets LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) placed above the headlamps. Moreover, the front bumper is rugged and gets heavy cladding in the front, and air dams on the edges of the front bumper.

The side profile of the Renault Duster gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, with the wheel arches getting black cladding. Moreover, the front door gets pull handles while the rear door handles are tucked away in the C-pillar. The rear section of the Duster boasts connected LED taillamps and C-shaped taillamps. Not only that, but the tailgate also boasts Duster lettering.

Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster: Engine

The Nissan Tekton share its engines with the Renault Duster. The two engine options include a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged T160 petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L four-cylinder turbocharged T280 petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual, while the latter is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As per media reports, the Nissan Tekton is not going to receive the 1.8L strong hybrid petrol engine, which is set to arrive in the Indian market with the Renault Duster later this year.

Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster: Features

The Nissan Tekton is equipped with a host of features, including LED headlamps, LED foglamps, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless smartphone charger, a six-speaker Arkamys audio system, two fast-charging USB-C charging ports, and ambient lighting, among other features.

The Renault Duster, on the other hand, gets multiple features including 6-way power-adjustable driver and co-passenger seats, automatic climate control with physical buttons, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with Google Maps integrated into it and is angled towards the driver for operational use, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, two USB-C type charging ports, and a 12V charging socket, among other features.

Also Read : 2026 Renault Duster first drive review: Dusting off the competition

Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster: Price

The Nissan Tekton and Renault Duster have the same starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh. The former’s top variant boasts a price of ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter’s top variant boasts a price of ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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