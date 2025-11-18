New Nissan Teana and N6 sedans might steal your heart

Nissan has unveiled two new sedans for the Chinese market, the updated Teana and the all-new N6 plug-in hybrid. While both models are China-specific for now, their design, technology and electrification give us a preview of what Nissan’s next-generation sedans could look like in global markets, including India.

The models were revealed during an event marking Nissan’s operations in China, where company CEO Ivan Espinosa spoke about the importance of the Chinese market in shaping Nissan’s global strategy.

Teana: A familiar nameplate

The new Teana has been showcased in China with an updated exterior design and a major change inside the cabin. The exterior changes remain subtle, with sharper body lines, revised lighting and a smoother overall stance. However, the bigger, more important change is the car’s infotainment system.

The Teana's cabin now features a Huawei HarmonySpace 5.0 smart cockpit paired with a Huawei audio system, a first for an ICE vehicle. The setup reflects a more tech-focused trend in China. Car buyers are now expecting smartphone-level interface quality and deeper connectivity from their cars.

The new Teana continues to keep comfort, ride quality and refinement as its key selling points in the global markets. Nissan hasn’t disclosed full mechanical details yet, but the updates indicate a push to keep the Teana competitive as mid-size sedans worldwide face pressure from SUVs and EVs.

Nissan N6 plug-in hybrid

The second reveal, the N6 PHEV, is Nissan’s first plug-in hybrid sedan developed under Dongfeng Nissan’s new energy platform. Although it shares some design cues with the all-electric N7, it uses different body panels and slightly altered dimensions.

Design and practicality

At 4,831 mm long with a 2,815 mm wheelbase, the N6 sits close to the India-spec Toyota Camry in size. It features the brand’s V-Motion grille, clean body surfacing and a coupe-style roofline. It offers a sizeable 570-litre boot, along with modern conveniences underlining its family-oriented positioning.

The new Nissan N6 is a PHEV that can go up to 180 km on electric mode.

Powertrain and performance

The N6 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine working alongside a 21.1 kWh LFP battery. Nissan quotes 208 bhp, 320 Nm and a 0–100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds. Most interestingly, the car promises up to 180 km of electric-only driving on the CLTC cycle, far above what most PHEVs globally currently achieve.

Features and cabin tech

The sedan will be available in Pro, Max and Max+ trims. Some of the standard equipment on offer includes:

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

14.6-inch touchscreen

Electric sunroof

Ambient lighting

17-inch wheels

The higher trims add driver-assistance tech, facial recognition and Nissan’s “AI Zero-Pressure Cloud Carpet Seat" with 49 pressure sensors and a massage function. The top trims also use Qualcomm’s 8775 processor for faster infotainment performance and include anti-motion sickness software. Deliveries in China will begin on December 8, with Nissan confirming plans to add four electrified SUVs to its lineup by 2027.

Why these sedans matter for India

While neither of these models has been confirmed for India, both launches signal where Nissan’s sedan strategy is heading. The N6’s long electric-only range is interestingly coming in at a time when Indian buyers are increasingly interested in hybrids and EVs, partly due to running costs and urban emissions norms. Nissan India currently has a slim portfolio, and the brand has previously shown interest in bringing more global products here as part of its turnaround efforts.

