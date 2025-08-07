Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition vs Nissan Magnite: What’s different in design, features, price

Nissan India has introduced the Kuro Edition of the Magnite SUV, adding a new variant based on the N-Connecta trim. Priced from ₹8.31 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kuro Edition comes just about a year after the Magnite got its mid-life update in October 2024. While it doesn't get any updates to its mechanical package, the Kuro Edition adds cosmetic updates both inside and outside, along with a few additional features as dealer-level accessories. Here's how it stacks up against the regular Magnite in design, equipment, spec-sheet, and price.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition vs Magnite: Design

The most striking visual difference between the Kuro Edition and the regular Magnite is its all-black exterior aesthetic. The Kuro model sees the grille surround treated to a gloss black finish instead of the usual chrome. The LED headlamps are given a smoked treatment, providing an edgier front appearance. The front skid plate, which gets a silver finish on the standard variant, is finished in black on the Kuro Edition.

Along the sides, the Kuro Edition continues the dark styling with blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, and a black window beltline. A ‘Kuro’ badge is positioned just below the outside rearview mirrors on both sides. These changes differentiate the variant sharply from the regular N-Connecta trim, which maintains a mix of body-coloured and silver accents.

At the rear, updates are minimal. The Kuro Edition gets a black finish for the lower skid plate, but otherwise retains the standard Magnite’s badging and layout. This includes the ‘Magnite’ moniker and, depending on the variant, ‘Turbo’ and ‘CVT’ badges as well.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition vs Magnite: Interior and Features

Inside the cabin, the Kuro Edition adopts a full black treatment across the dashboard, seat upholstery, roof liner, and door pads. Nissan refers to this finish as ‘Midnight Black’, and the effect is amplified by piano black inserts across the AC vents, centre console, door handles, steering wheel, and around the gear shifter. The result is a cabin that feels more uniform and dark-themed, contrasting sharply with the standard Magnite, which uses a black-and-tan dual-tone interior for a more conventional look.

In terms of features, the Kuro Edition retains the same equipment as the N-Connecta trim. This includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and push-button start/stop. Where it differs slightly is in the addition of a wireless phone charger and a dashcam, both of which are offered as dealer-level fitments and are not standard from the factory.

Despite offering the same core safety package as the standard model—including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors—the Kuro Edition misses out on a reverse parking camera. This feature is available in the N-Connecta trim of the regular Magnite but is not included in this special edition.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition vs Magnite: Specifications

There are no mechanical variations between the Kuro Edition and the regular Magnite. Both are offered with two engine options. The first is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The second is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 100 PS of power and up to 160 Nm of torque. This engine can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox.

The Kuro Edition offers the same powertrain flexibility as the regular model, ensuring buyers don’t have to compromise on performance or drivability if they prefer the special edition’s styling.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition vs Magnite: Price

The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition ranges in price from ₹8.31 lakh to ₹10.87 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), based on powertrain and transmission selection. Bookings for a token ₹11,000 are open now. Over the regular N-Connecta trim, the Kuro Edition has a slight premium to pay for its cosmetic upgrades and dealer-level feature additions.

