Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Offers Magnite Suv With Special Ganesh Chaturthi Offers In These Two States

Nissan Magnite available with special Ganesh Chaturthi offers in these states

Nissan Motor India has announced a host of festive offers for its customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The offers will be valid for the month of September and can be availed at all authoriozed dealerships in these two states. The offers will be applicable on select variants of the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 13:57 PM
Follow us on:
Festive offers for Nissan Magnite include car accessories at lucrative prices, starting from ₹11,000 to ₹20,000,

These festive offers include car accessories at lucrative prices, starting from 11,000 to 20,000, exchange bonus ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 for upgrading to a new Magnite, a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP) and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Additionally, customers can avail a benefit in finance scheme when opting for special financing through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI). They get get the finacing done for a low interest rate of 6.99%.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 13:57 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS