Nissan Magnite available with special Ganesh Chaturthi offers in these states

Nissan Motor India has announced a host of festive offers for its customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The offers will be valid for the month of September and can be availed at all authoriozed dealerships in these two states. The offers will be applicable on select variants of the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

These festive offers include car accessories at lucrative prices, starting from ₹11,000 to ₹20,000, exchange bonus ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 for upgrading to a new Magnite, a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP) and a corporate discount of ₹5,000.

Additionally, customers can avail a benefit in finance scheme when opting for special financing through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI). They get get the finacing done for a low interest rate of 6.99%.

First Published Date: