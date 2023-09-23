Check out these festive offers on Nissan Magnite SUV 

These festive offers are valid in Maharashtra and Gujarat till the end of September
The offers will be applicable on select variants of Magnite
During this period, accessories are being offered at lucrative prices, starting from ₹11,000 to ₹20,000
There's an exchange bonus ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000
One can avail a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP)
Eligible customers can get a corporate discount of ₹5,000
Customers can avail a benefit in finance scheme as well
A low interest rate of 6.99% will be offered if the financing is done through Nissan Renault Financial Services India
Magnite is also the official car of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023