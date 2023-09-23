Check out these festive offers on Nissan Magnite SUV 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 23, 2023

These festive offers are valid in Maharashtra and Gujarat till the end of September

The offers will be applicable on select variants of Magnite

During this period, accessories are being offered at lucrative prices, starting from 11,000 to 20,000

There's  an exchange bonus ranging from 20,000 to 30,000

 Check product page

One can avail a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP)

Eligible customers can get a corporate discount of 5,000

Customers can avail a benefit in finance scheme as well

A low interest rate of 6.99% will be offered if the financing is done through Nissan Renault Financial Services India

 Magnite is also the official car of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023
For detailed report...
Click Here