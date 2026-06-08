Nissan Gravite MPV prices hiked in India by up to ₹18,400

Japanese automaker Nissan has hiked the prices of its budget MPV, the Gravite, by up to ₹18,400. This comes as a result of the expiry of the introductory prices of the Nissan Gravite, which were introduced earlier this year. Additionally, the Gravite was launched with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.65 lakh, and commands a higher premium across its entire variant lineup.

Nissan has increased Gravite prices by up to ₹ 18,400 following the end of introductory pricing. The MPV now costs ₹ 5.73 lakh-8.52 lakh, while the Tekton SUV launch approaches.

Nissan Gravite Variant-Wise Price Hike

The latest price revision sees the Nissan Gravite become costlier by up to ₹18,400, depending on the variant selected. The highest hike has been seen in the N-Connecta petrol MT and N-Connecta CNG MT trims, which are now ₹18,400 costlier than before. Several higher spec variants have also seen significant price adjustments. The Tekna petrol MT, Tekna LE petrol MT, Tekna CNG MT and Tekna LE CNG MT variants have become more expensive by ₹17,000 each. Customers opting for the automatic versions will also have to pay more, with the N-Connecta petrol AMT, Tekna petrol AMT and Tekna LE petrol AMT variants seeing a uniform price increase of ₹15,000.

The mid-spec Acenta variants have not been spared from the revision either. Both the Acenta petrol MT and Acenta CNG MT now cost ₹9,400 more than their earlier introductory prices. At the entry level, the Visia petrol MT and Visia CNG MT variants have received the smallest increase, although they too are now dearer by ₹8,400.

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Following this revision, the Nissan Gravite is now priced between ₹5.73 lakh and ₹8.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Despite the increase, the MPV continues to position itself as an affordable people mover in the Indian market. Moreover, the Nissan Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber, with both MPVs being the most affordable cars in the category.

Furthermore, the Nissan Tekton is set to launch sometime next quarter, from July to September. The Tekton is Nissan’s equivalent of the Renault Duster, expected to be launched at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.

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