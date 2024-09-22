New-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire nearing launch. Key features expectations

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan is expected to debut during the festive season. Ahead of that, prototypes of the Maruti Suzuki sedan have been spotted multiple times revealing the tweaked design and some features as well. The upcoming iteration of the popular car would come sharing a plethora of design elements and features with its hatchback sibling Maruti Suzuki Swift, which received a fourth-generation avatar few months back.

Here is a quick look at the key features expected to be incorporated to the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.