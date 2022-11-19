New Toyota Innova Hycross teaser released, design inspired by Fortuner SUV

Toyota is prepping to launch the new generation of Innova in the Indian market on 25th November. It will be called Innova Hycross and is expected to be sold alongside the Innova Crysta and will sit above it in the line-up. This is because the Innova Hycross is a more premium product. Toyota has released a new teaser of the Innova Hycross that shows the hood, grille and headlamp design. The teaser states that the Innova Hycross is inspired by SUV styling.

The front grille of the Innova Hycross is inspired by the Corolla Cross that is being sold in the global market. The design of the headlamps is inspired by the current-gen Fortuner and the hood also has a muscular design with creases. It makes sense that Toyota decided to design the Innova Hycross as a SUV because they are high in demand. This is not the first time that a manufacturer has designed a MPV with an SUV-like design language.

The Hycross will be a petrol-only offering that will most likely get a strong or mild hybrid system. The Innova Crysta which is on sale is also being sold with a petrol engine only as Toyota is no longer accepting bookings for the diesel engine.

Toyota Innova Hycross is based on an all-new chassis which is expected to be a monocoque frame. Using monocoque chassis means there should be an improvement to the ride quality, handling and body roll. There is a high chance that the Innova Hycross will be a front-wheel drive which means there will be no transmission tunnel, increasing the foot space for the rear occupants. There would be no drivetrain loss because the power is not being transferred to the rear wheels. Moreover, the fuel efficiency should also be better as the Innova Hycross is expected to be sold with a mild-hybrid or a strong-hybrid powertrain.

