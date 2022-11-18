Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of launch. Looks more SUV than MPV

Toyota Motor is gearing up to launch the 2022 Innova HyCross MPV which will be offered with a hybrid powertrain for the first time. As interests among customers grow ahead of the much anticipated launch, images of the upcoming MPV has been leaked, revealing its looks from the outside as well as inside. The image, leaked through social media platforms, shows the new Innova will has some major changes in its appearance. There are several updates inside the cabin as well.

Toyota will officially take the covers off the Innova HyCross on November 25. According to the leaked images, the new Innova MPV will come with a more SUV stance. At first glance, it may seem quite similar to the appearance of the MG Hector SUV. The grille is now bigger and bolder with less chrome intervention. The headlight units have now become slimmer with LED technology while the front air intakes have also grown in size.

The biggest change in the exterior is the profile of the new Innova HyCross. The MPV will come with a sloping roofline effect at the C Pillar which adds to its SUV-ish looks. It is further accentuated by the large wheel arches on either side. The MPV is likely to stand on 17 or 18 inch allow wheels. At the rear, the new Innova HyCross is likely to get LED tail light units.

The cabin of the new Toyota Innova HyCross promises to be more plush than before with premium material and a new infotainment screen.

The image of the new Innova HyCross' cabin has also revealed that the MPV will come with a giant floating touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely to be the same unit Toyota has used in the recently-launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV. Under it is a vertical centre console housing climate control, gear setup and other functions. The interior will have a dual-tone theme with chrome accents on the dashboard and new upholstery, adding to its premium appeal.

The upcoming Innova Hycross is based on a new monocoque chassis from Toyota, instead of the ladder frame chassis used in previous generation models. It is likely to improve the ride quality, handling and body roll. The Hycross will be positioned above the Innova Crysta as it is expected to be a more premium product. It will be a petrol-only offering which will come mated to either a strong or mild hybrid system.

