Toyota Innova, Fortuner, Hilux among other cars to soon get a price hike

Toyota has announced a price hike for all of its models.
The prices will be increased by up to 1 per cent.
The reason behind the price hike is escalating input costs and operational expenditures.
This will be Toyota’s second price hike this year, having increased prices across its range in January 2024.
It is expected to affect the Toyota Fortuner, Hilux, Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Glanza.
The new price will be effective from April 01 2024
Toyota is also gearing up to introduce its new offering based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx on April 3.
The model could be christened the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor upon launch and will factor in the price hike.
The brand will also bring the new GX (O) variant to the Innova Hycross petrol, which has been listed on the brand website.