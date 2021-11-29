New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which variant should you choose

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which variant should you choose1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 01:10 PM IST
New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in four different trim options - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki launched its new and updated Celerio hatchback earlier this month in India, at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is claimed to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency.
New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in six different colour options - Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, and Fire Red. This popular small hatchback is available in four trim options as well - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been one of the bestselling products from the small car specialist brand. Since its inception in India, this car has been grabbing the attention of the buyers for practicality, value for money and affordability as well. Maruti Suzuki hopes the same will continue with the second generation model as well.
Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine, which churns out 66 bhp of power output at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. Transmission options for this hatchback include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS) unit.
With the four trims on offer, each one is different from the other in terms of features on offer. Here is a variant wise features list to help you decide which one to buy.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi
The base variant of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is LXi and it comes priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback gets body-coloured bumpers, chrome accents on its grille. Inside the cabin, it gets six bottle-holders, front and rear head-rest, manual AC. The Celerio LXi comes with a host of safety features including dual airbags, ABS with EBD. reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminder system and speed alert system.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi trim comes with the features of LXi trim. Added to that, it gets body-coloured ORVMs, body-coloured door handles and full wheel covers. Inside the cabin, it gets a day-night IRVM, 60:40 split rear seat, rear parcel shelf, central locking, front and rear power windows, electrically-adjustable ORVMs. Other features in this trim include gear shift indicator (MT only), gear position indicator (AMT only), speed-sensing auto door lock, impact-sensing auto door unlock etc.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi
The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi comes with all the features available in the LXi and VXi trims. It also comes with ORVMS with integrated turn indicators, SmartPlay dock, four-speaker audio system, remote keyless entry, multifunction steering wheel with control buttons, tachometer, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and Hill Host Assist. The Hill Hold Assist is available in the AMT variant only.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi+
Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi+ is the top trim and it comes with all the features available in the lower trims. Additionally, it gets fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, driver seat, engine start-stop button, SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apply CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable ORVMs.