New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which variant should you choose

Maruti Suzuki launched its new and updated Celerio hatchback earlier this month in India, at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is claimed to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency.

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in six different colour options - Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, and Fire Red. This popular small hatchback is available in four trim options as well - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been one of the bestselling products from the small car specialist brand. Since its inception in India, this car has been grabbing the attention of the buyers for practicality, value for money and affordability as well. Maruti Suzuki hopes the same will continue with the second generation model as well.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine, which churns out 66 bhp of power output at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. Transmission options for this hatchback include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS) unit.

With the four trims on offer, each one is different from the other in terms of features on offer. Here is a variant wise features list to help you decide which one to buy.