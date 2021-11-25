Spirited new Celerio or trusty WagonR: Which Maruti Suzuki model to buy?

3 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 11:51 AM IST

So between the latest Celerio and the time-tested WagonR, which one should you opt for? Here's a ready reckoner:

Celerio vs WagonR: Dimensions

The new Celerio is both longer and wider than the WagonR which gives it an edge in terms of cabin space. The doors also open wide allowing for easy getting in and out. But where WagonR hits back is its height, giving the driver a better and more commanding view of the road ahead. It may also be preferred by taller passengers.

In terms of boot space, the WagonR has a slight edge with 341 litres of space vis-a-vis 313 litres inside the Celerio.

Therefore, it is safe to say it is a tie.

Celerio vs WagonR: Features

Being the newer model, the 2021 Celerio gets some additional features over WagonR like Hill-Hold Assist, engine start-stop and 15-inch alloys. Of course, these are on the upper variants.

A look at the cabin layout of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Other key features sought after by customers like seven-inch touchscreen, electric ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, rear parking sensors and more are common between both models. The cabin of the Celerio is also more appealing.

The new Celerio then has a slight advantage here.

Celerio vs WagonR: Engine

WagonR has a clear advantage in terms of engine specs because unlike the Celerio, it is also offered with a 1.2-litre four cylinder engine which puts out 81 bhp. There's also 113 Nm of torque on offer.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with two petrol engine options.

Both cars also get the 1-litre engine with identical power and torque figures.

If you want a more punchy drive, WagonR would be the better option.

Celerio vs WagonR: Mileage

The 2021 Celerio claims to be the country's most fuel-efficient petrol car which means it is also outplaying WagonR. At 26.68 kmpl in the VXi with AGS, the Celerio has a clear edge against the WagonR's 1.0-litre unit which returns around 22 kmpl at best.

Celerio takes this round.

Celerio vs WagonR: Verdict

The Celerio remains a younger car courtesy its exterior styling and fresh new cabin. It has a bit more feature, bit more space at rear and a better mileage than WagonR. But the WagonR scores with its 1.2-litre engine, tall-boy body style and a conventional yet pleasing exterior design.

WagonR starts at ₹4.93 lakh while the new Celerio pricing begins at ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom prices) which means there's nothing on the cost front to separate the two.