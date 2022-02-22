Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Cars New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TV commercial

New-gen Maruti Baleno will get a tweaked face with wider grille and a new set of headlights with three-element DRLs.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM
The new 2022 Maruti Baleno will be a completely updated model inside out.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the introduction of the new Baleno facelift in the Indian market. The car is slated for its launch in India tomorrow. Pre-launch bookings of the new Baleno have also commenced in the country at a token amount of 11,000.

The company has now launched a TV commercial video of the car revealing new design as well as feature details.

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch tomorrow: Price expectations)

On the outside, the Baleno facelift will sport a slew of new updates including a redesigned front main grille, a reworked hood, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and LED fog lights. In addition to that, the car will also feature a new front bumper with chrome inserts and a wide air dam. Over the side, sharper looking 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be found, while the rear profile will get new two-piece LED tail lights, a chrome strip on the bootlid, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.  

The new 2022 Maruti Baleno will be a completely updated model inside out. In terms of cabin highlights, expect to see a Heads-Up Display (HUD) which will be one of the biggest additions inside the cabin of the car. Apart from that, it will also feature a new  nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other key updates inside the car will include redesigned AC vents automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, an Arkayms music system, six airbags, and rear AC vents. 

(Also Read: How does heads-up display change driving experience?)

Under the hood, the car will feature a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. This unit will be responsible for delivering 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission options on the car could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. It will also get an idle start-stop function for more fuel economy. 

 

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti. Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno Baleno 2022 2022 Baleno 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
