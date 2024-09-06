Waiting for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG? Here’s when it will be launched

Maruti Suzuki introduced the new-gen Swift this year and the hatchback is all set to get the CNG option soon
Dealerships suggest the new-gen Swift CNG is likely to arrive as early as next week with the launch likely on September 12
The new Swift is off to a flying start and the new CNG variant is only expected to catapult volumes further
The new-gen Swift gets the latest 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine which will make it to other Maruti cars
The new Swift will be the first offering to get the Z12E petrol engine with the CNG option
The old-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG returned a fuel economy of 30.9 km per kg. Expect the number improve with the new-gen model
Maruti could introduce the new Swift CNG in higher variants to take on the Tata Punch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Exter
CNG cars account for one-third of Maruti's total car sales. The company sold 4.5 lakh units in FY2024 and aims to sell 6 lakh units cars in FY2025
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is likely to be priced at a premium of about ₹80,000-90,000