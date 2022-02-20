HT Auto
Home Cars How does heads-up display change driving experience?

How does heads-up display change driving experience?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno brought the HUD technology to mass-segment vehicles in India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets first-in-segment heads up display or HUD.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets first-in-segment heads up display or HUD.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the latest car in India to receive a heads-up display or HUD. Usually, HUD is seen in modern aircraft and high-end cars. However, with the increasing volume of technology penetration in lower category cars, compact and mid-range models too are receiving this technology.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered with connected car tech features)

With the introduction of HUD in Maruti Suzuki Baleno, this technology has become a talking point for many. Here is how HUD can make driving interesting and convenient as well.

What is a heads-up display?

A heads-up display or HUD appears in the driver's line of sight. This technology displays information such as speed, distance covered, navigation guidance, warning lights and engine revs among others on the windscreen or any other transparent panel. This keeps the visibility of the driver intact because of the transparent display.

HUD technology was first introduced in military aviation back in the 1940s by the British Royal Air Force. The technology was later adopted by the automobile industry in the 1980s and several premium carmakers started offering their products with this technology.

How HUD came to the auto industry

In 1988, the limited Indy pace car edition of the Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible became the first car to have a HUD. This had a simple readout of the speedometer and indicators. Nissan became the first mass-market car brand to offer HUD as a standard feature with the 240SX in 1989.

How does HUD benefit a driver?

HUD is primarily an active safety feature that allows the driver to drive the vehicle without taking a view off the road. As the necessary pieces of information are shown on the windscreen via HUD technology, he or she doesn't need to check h conventional display at the instrument cluster. This is also a technology that increases the feel-good vibe and tech-savvy factor of the car.

There are two types of HUD systems available in the auto industry – projection-based and reflection-based. Projection-based HUD technology uses LED lights or lasers to project information on a specially treated part of the windscreen. Reflection-based HUD systems, on the other hand, use a digital display that shows various information on a specifically designed glass screen.

The projection-based HUD is sharper and more effective in terms of visual quality. Reflection-based HUD on the other hand is cheaper but comes with less sharpness in terms of visibility.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why
Volkswagen e-up all-electric car makes a come back, to be placed below ID.3 EV
Volkswagen e-up all-electric car makes a come back, to be placed below ID.3 EV

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city