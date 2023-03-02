New gen Hyundai Verna promises lounge-like cabin, best in class boot space

Hyundai Motor India has revealed new details about the upcoming new generation Verna sedan ahead of its launch on March 21, 2023. The all-new Hyundai Verna is set to arrive with a radical new design language and has grown massively in proportions. The model promises to set new benchmarks in the compact sedan segment with its arrival. For now, Hyundai has revealed the dimensions on the sedan.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will offer the best in segment wheelbase of 2,670 mm as well as a segment-leading width of 1,765 mm. The wheelbase is longer by 70 mm while the car is wider by 36 mm over its predecessor. The longer wheelbase promises more space in the rear and Hyundai says the model will offer impressive legroom and knee room. The cabin is said to be optimised for a lounge-like space with more shoulder room as well.

Moreover, the new generation Hyundai Verna will get a boot space of 528 litres, the best in the segment. The automaker also promises to have optimised space in the cabin with phone holder, multiple bottle holders, multi-purpose console, cooled glovebox and a wider opening trunk.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The all-new Hyundai VERNA has been conceptualized to induce smart and spacious mobility. We have developed this new sedan to redefine customer expectations by elevating the quotient of luxury and space for an unparalleled in-cabin experience. With its premium and up-market interiors, advanced technologies and futuristic design, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will enthrall our customers and drive a higher affinity towards the sedan segment."

The 2023 Verna will also be a step up with a premium cabin feature a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme. Expect to see premium leatherette upholstery, soft-touch texture on the dashboard and more. The new Verna is set to arrive with only petrol engine options. The will get both naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines on offer with manual and automatic gearboxes. The model is also rumoured to get ADAS upon arrival. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

