Hyundai Verna scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test: Details

Hyundai Verna sedan has scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test when assessed in its most basic passive safety specification. This makes Verna, the first made-in-India car from Hyundai to achieve five stars in the crash test. The new generation of Verna was launched in the Indian market this year and has been doing quite well in terms of sales.

The voluntary test for Hyundai Verna is one of the final results in the Safer Cars For India campaign by Gloabl NCAP ahead of Bharat NCAP’s activation later this year. The sedan comes with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard.

In terms of the frontal impact for adult occupants, the crash test result found that the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good while driver’s chest showed marginal protection and passenger’s chest showed good protection. Both their knees showed marginal protection, however, footwell area was rated as unstable. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it is not capable of withstanding further loadings.

In terms of side impact, head, pelvis and abdomen showed good protection while chest showed adequate protection.

In terms of child occupants, the child seat for the a three-year-old was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection. The seat for the 18 month old was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection. In terms of side impact, both CRS offered full protection.

The car offers three-point belts in all seating positions as standard in all versions. The marking warning about rearward facing CRS in the front passenger position fulfils the requirements. It does not offer the possibility to disconnect the passenger airbag in case a rearward facing CRS will be installed in this position. The CRS installation passed for all assessed CRS.

