HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Verna Scores 5 Stars In Global Ncap Crash Test: Details

Hyundai Verna scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test: Details

Hyundai Verna sedan has scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test when assessed in its most basic passive safety specification. This makes Verna, the first made-in-India car from Hyundai to achieve five stars in the crash test. The new generation of Verna was launched in the Indian market this year and has been doing quite well in terms of sales.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Verna five stars in adult protection as well as child protection.
Hyundai Verna five stars in adult protection as well as child protection.

The voluntary test for Hyundai Verna is one of the final results in the Safer Cars For India campaign by Gloabl NCAP ahead of Bharat NCAP’s activation later this year. The sedan comes with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard.

Watch: Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review

In terms of the frontal impact for adult occupants, the crash test result found that the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good while driver’s chest showed marginal protection and passenger’s chest showed good protection. Both their knees showed marginal protection, however, footwell area was rated as unstable. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it is not capable of withstanding further loadings.

In terms of side impact, head, pelvis and abdomen showed good protection while chest showed adequate protection.

In terms of child occupants, the child seat for the a three-year-old was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection. The seat for the 18 month old was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection. In terms of side impact, both CRS offered full protection.

The car offers three-point belts in all seating positions as standard in all versions. The marking warning about rearward facing CRS in the front passenger position fulfils the requirements. It does not offer the possibility to disconnect the passenger airbag in case a rearward facing CRS will be installed in this position. The CRS installation passed for all assessed CRS.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited Verna

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.